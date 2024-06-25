Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster

Last month, in May, Kangana Ranaut announced the postponement of 'Emergency' due to her Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' new release date Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After several postponments, Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Emergency' has got a new release date. The political drama will now release in September. Kangana took to her Instagram handle to share the news with a new poster featuring herself as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. 'Emergency' will now hit the theatres on September 6.

Sharing the new poster of 'Emergency', Kangana wrote, “The Beginning of the 50th Year of Independent India’s Darkest Chapter, Announcing #KanganaRanaut’s #Emergency In Cinemas on 6th September 2024. The Explosive Saga of The Most Controversial Episode of The History of Indian Democracy (sic).”

The film was delayed due to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Last month, in May, Kangana announced the postponement of 'Emergency' due to her Lok Sabha election 2024 campaign.

The official statement read: “Our hearts are filled with love filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed. We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support.”

For those unversed, Kangana Ranaut, the new BJP member, won the Lok Sabha election in the Mandi constituency against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.

Post her win, Kangana was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport for her remarks on the farmer’s protest.

Talking about 'Emergency', it was initially supposed to be released on November 24, 2023, then it got postponed to June 14, 2024. Later, it again got postponed and now it's finally releasing. We hope there is no further postponement.

Apart from acting, Kangana has also directed 'Emergency'. It also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. The film is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

