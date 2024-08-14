Art & Entertainment

Independence Day 2024: From 'Ae Watan' To Lehra Do', 10 Songs To Tune Into To Honour The Country

On Independence Day 2024, here are 10 songs that you can tune into to evoke a sense of patriotism. Check out the list below.

Alia Bhatt in 'Ae Watan', Ranveer Singh in '83' Photo: X
The Indian Independence Day is just around the corner. On August 15, the country will celebrate its 78th Independence Day. To mark this important day, we have compiled a list of 10 songs that evoke the spirit of patriotism and honour the legacy of our freedom fighters. These songs perfectly capture the essence of liberty and love for the country.

From timeless classics to songs from recent films, here are 10 songs that you can tune into on Independence Day.

1. ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’

This AR Rahman song is a stirring anthem that invokes a deep sense of pride and love for the motherland. The song is from the composer’s hit album – ‘Vande Mataram.’

2. 'Ae Watan'

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the song expresses the love and dedication one has for their country. The song has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi.’ The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

3. 'Lehra Do'

This song from the movie ‘83’ is goosebumps-inducing. The movie revolved around India’s World Cup victory in 1983. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

4. 'Chak De India'

This Sukhwinder Singh song makes you feel proud to be an Indian. The song was composed by Salim-Sulaiman for ‘Chak De! India.’ Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the movie revolves around a coach’s journey as he trains the Indian Women’s Hockey team.

5. 'Des Rangila' 

Sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer, this song celebrates the diversity that is unique to India. The song is from the Aamir Khan-Kajol starrer ‘Faana.’

6. 'Rang De Basanti'

Infused with energy and vitality, this peppy song by Daler Mehndi and KS Chitra is perfect for Independence Day. The song is from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ which starred Aamir Khan in the lead role.

7. 'Sandese Aate Hai'

Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, this song pays tribute to the brave army who protect the nation all around the clock.

8. 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera'

Pictured on Shah Rukh Khan, this song takes you into the mind of an NRI who falls in love with his motherland once again. The emotional song has a memorable tune that one can never forget.

9. 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'

This Lata Mangeshkar song is a heartwrenching tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. Mangeshkar’s vocals will leave you teary-eyed.

10. 'Aisa Des Hai Mera'

This song from ‘Veer Zaara’ celebrates India’s culture. Pictured on Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, the song has been sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar.

10 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Independence Day 2024

BY Garima Das

