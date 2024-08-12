10 Bollywood Movies To Watch This Independence Day 2024

Garima Das
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is about the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was a key figure and freedom fighter in India's struggle for independence. The film shows his time in exile and his legacy. The film stars Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande in the lead. You can watch it this Independance Day on Zee5.
Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur chronicles the remarkable journey of India's most celebrated military leaders, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He played a pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War with his strategic brilliance and indomitable spirit. Vicky Kaushal played the titular character. It is currently streaming on Zee5.
Fighter revolves around the Pulwama attack and incidents. The Siddharth Anand directorial revolves around the members of Air Dragons, and how they give it all for the nation. The action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Fighter is currently streaming on Prime Video.
Yodha is about is about a special task soldier Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra) who is on a mission to defeat terrorists who hijack a passenger plane. He ensures passengers' survival when the engine fails. The film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.
The movie is about a young field agent (played by Yami Gautam) who is from the Prime Minister's office and is assigned for a top-secret mission to put an end to terrorism and corruption. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale Article 370 is set against the controversial abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution. It is streaming on Netflix.
Led by Sara Ali Khan, Ae Watan Mere Watan is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement. It's about a 22-year-old Usha (played by Sara Ali Khan), who forms an underground radio station to bring the truth of the British and fight for India's freedom. Watch it on Prime Video on August 15.
Parmanu starring John Abraham in the lead, is about the story of India's secret nuclear test missions in Pokhran, the event which made India a nuclear power. This is a must watch film on Zee5.
The film is based on true events. It is about Major Vihaan Singh Shergill leading a covert operation against militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016, which resulted in the deaths of many soldiers. Led by Vicky Kaushal, and Yami Gautam, the film is a perfect tribute to the Indian Army. It is available on Zee5.
Led by Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah chronicles the life and role of PVC awardee Indian soldier Captain Vikram Batra, who is known for his bravery and unflinching courage in chasing the Pakistani soldiers out of India. Don't miss this inspiring war drama this Independence Day on Prime Video.
Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is the story about a brave Indian Air Force pilot who breaks stereotypes and goes all the way to fight against the odds. The film is an inspiration to women as it shows the indomitable spirit of women in uniform and the courage and determination of our armed forces.