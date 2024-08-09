Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child this September.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh curate gift hampers
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child next month, i.e., September 2024. We are as excited as Deepika and Ranveer are for the arrival of the new member of their family. It seems the parents-to-be have started preparing for the celebration. A picture of their customised gift boxes for their acquaintances has gone viral on social media. 

The pic suggests that Deepika and Ranveer have started curating customized gift boxes for their family and friends. A user on Reddit shared the picture, stating that it was posted by the brand that’s working on curating the gift hampers for the couple.

The user wrote in the caption, “Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brands page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue. But since its a clothing brand and they used blue maybe they kinda guessed via her selections? Idk.” (sic)

Read somewhere on the sub that Deepika Padukone might be having a boy. Saw this on a brands page and screenshotted it. Could just be mere packaging and nothing deeper to why they used blue.
byu/ProofsInThePuddingYo inBollyBlindsNGossip

In the pic, we see two boxes covered with plain brown papers and they are tied with ceramic hangings in blue colour. The brand wrote, “@deepikapadukone’s order being gift packed.” As the colour is blue, many speculated that Deepika and Ranveer might have a baby boy.

Well, we are not sure if these hampers are for the guests of Deepika's baby shower, or they are packed to be distributed to the paps after the couple welcome their baby.

On Thursday night, the expectant mom was spotted coming out of an eatery and her bodyguard was by her side. Deepika exuded pregnancy glow and she obliged to take selfies with her fans. The diva was in a floral green kurta and white pants.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which is a blockbuster. She was raved for her stellar act. The film also starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

