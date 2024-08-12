Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight

There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan's next is 'King' which is to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Though there has been no official announcement, Khan confirmed his next at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.
Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera or Career Leopard, at the Locarno Film Festival. During a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, the 'Jawan' actor confirmed 'King' and opened up on his preparation for the upcoming flick with Sujoy Ghosh.
Shah Rukh said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something. For 6-7 years, I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, 'sir, I have a subject'."
The 58-year-old actor also revealed losing weight for 'King'. He shared, "The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching''. SRK said that the reason he takes so much time to finish a film is because he likes to spend time with the director he's going to spend over a year while making the film.
Reports claim that Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan will make her theatrical debut with 'King'. Suhana made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' that released on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan delivered three blockbusters in 2023- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. We are excited to see what new he has to offer with 'King'.