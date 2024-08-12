Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most versatile actors in the industry. With a career spanning decades, the actor has proven his acting prowess with roles across genres. Khan is known not just for his entertaining roles, but also for his signature arm pose that always wins hearts. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he invented the signature pose when he could not get the choreography of a song right.
Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival. After the actor received the award, he answered a bunch of questions from the audience. One fan asked the actor about the story behind his signature arm pose. Replying to the fan, the actor revealed that he invented this pose when he could not get a choreography by Saroj Khan right. He said, “I couldn’t do that, and I felt very ashamed. All night I (practiced) the dance step. In the morning, I came and the choreographer, I remember, it was Saroj ji. I said, ‘Ma’am, ready?’ She said, ‘Yeah, so you can’t do that so just stand there and put your arms out.’”
The actor mentioned that he showed the step to the choreographer, but she didn’t think that it was working out. He continued, “Again I went to another set and again it was a little difficult, I turned to the choreographer and said, ‘Can we cut it? Can I just put my arms out?’ And it kept getting arms out and I think because I was putting my arms out so much, I had to do it more intensely. Then I made it scientifically. I am only fooling you all. There is nothing, it is just arms out.”
Khan’s pose has become synonymous with him. He has been doing the pose in almost all of his movies since he invented it. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ where he will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.