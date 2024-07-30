Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Eye Treatment In US-Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will reportedly undergo treatment in the US for his eyes. For the unversed, the 58-year-old actor suffered a heat stroke in May in Ahmedabad as he attended an IPL match of his team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was rushed to the hospital and discharged the next day. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, he now needs medical attention for his eyes. Read on to know for more details.