Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Be Honoured With Gold Coin Issued By Grevin Museum, Paris

Paris' Grevin Museum honoured Shah Rukh Khan as they issued a customised gold coin.

Shah Rukh Khan
Grevin Museum issues a customised gold coin to honour Shah Rukh Khan Photo: Instagram, X
We all know Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has no dearth of fans all across the world. He is everyone's heartthrob who has been entertaining the audiences for more than thirty years now. Shah Rukh Khan has added another feather to his cap. Paris' Grevin Museum has honoured King Khan with a customised gold coin. It is to be noted that with this, he has become the only Bollywood actor to have this special gold coin in his name at the museum.

Grevin Glasse of Paris issued the gold coin to honour Shah Rukh Khan and the news has been shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X alongside the picture of a coin.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan, 58, also has his wax statue at Grevin Wax Museum, Paris.

SRK will be honoured with the career achievement award by the Locarno Film Festival. The 'Jawan' actor will be awarded with the prestigious award for his outstanding career in Indian cinema spanning more than 100 feature films “in a breathtaking multitude of genres''.

The 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 7 and continue till August 17. Khan will receive the award on August 10 at Piazza Grande open-air venue where his film 'Devdas' (2002) will also be screened. It will be followed by Shah Rukh Khan's conversation on August 11.

The Badshah of Bollywood delivered three blockbusters in 2023- 'Pathaan', 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'. He is yet to announce his next. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in a film titled 'King' which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan. The latest report states that it will also have Abhishek Bachchan who will play the antagonist. 'King' is said to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by 'War', Fighter' and 'Pathaan'fame director Siddharth Anand. Reports also state that there will be a face-off between Abhishek and Shah Rukh's characters.

