Shah Rukh Khan Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Be Honoured With Gold Coin Issued By Grevin Museum, Paris

We all know Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has no dearth of fans all across the world. He is everyone's heartthrob who has been entertaining the audiences for more than thirty years now. Shah Rukh Khan has added another feather to his cap. Paris' Grevin Museum has honoured King Khan with a customised gold coin. It is to be noted that with this, he has become the only Bollywood actor to have this special gold coin in his name at the museum.