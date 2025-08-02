Manipur SIR: Kuki Orgs Call for Caution, Cites Displacement Concerns

A crucial meeting was convened today, 25th July 2025 (Friday), at the Conference Hall of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, Lamphelpat, Imphal, with Recognized National and State Political Parties. Chaired by Shri Ramananda Nongmeikapam, Joint Chief Electoral Officer, the session focused on the upcoming Pre-revision of Electoral Rolls with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date and the impending House-to-House (H2H) verification of electors. The participating parties were sensitized about the Election Commission of India's proposal to conduct a Special Intensive Revision across the country, aimed at safeguarding the integrity and accuracy of the electoral rolls — a vital component of our democratic process. Photo: X/@CeoManipur

