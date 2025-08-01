Dhadak 2 Review: Shazia Iqbal’s Remake On Caste-Coded Power Has Fluctuating Bite

Outlook Rating:
2.5 / 5

The cutting voice Iqbal flashed in her 2019 short Bebaak leaps out at times in Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri starrer

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Dharma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shazia Iqbal's remake of Pariyerum Perumal retains the rage in sparks

  • The adaptation is clear-eyed but also tends to overtly spell out politics and resistance

  • Lack of specificities turns the drama diffuse in parts

Dhadak 2 opens with one of the longest-dictated disclaimers in recent memory. It’s mostly platitudes: refrain emphasizes the makers’ unerring sensitivity, an absolute lack of interest in offending or targeting any community. The film stresses its dramatic license, though what license you’ll be curious about as terrible atrocities shoot through the roof. The ghosts of what has been permitted due utterance and elided hang heavy over Shazia Iqbal’s adaptation of Mari Selvaraj’s 2018 searing drama Pariyerum Perumal. The CBFC has axed out critical verbiage in Dhadak 2, some touted 16 cuts, and despite Iqbal’s earnest, sporadically wrenching efforts, the omissions haunt the film.

Like its original, a law college becomes a primary space for the Dalit protagonist to fully encounter the terrifying hierarchy, what is off-limits. It’s the site for his hardening. Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) hides his surname. Nevertheless, it’s eked out of him. Upper-caste classmates led by the bullying, openly threatening Ronnie (Saad Bilgrami) don’t miss a beat to rub his quota-inflected admission in his face. He’s mocked and hazed. Neither does the college dean repose faith in Neelesh, insisting the latter will waste the opportunity and get into campus politics. But Neelesh is sure of not having the fighting spirit of a politician. He promises to stay far from it. But he cannot escape it. The minute he and his classmate Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) shift from friendship into deeper intimacy, caste lines between them turn doubly rigid. The fact that Vidhi’s cousin is Ronnie means there’s much trouble ahead for the couple. Neelesh wizens up to the desperately bleak situation, not without getting burnt and battered. It’s a question of power, the law of the jungle, his mother reminds him. Fight, or get slaughtered.

Still
Still Photo: Dharma
info_icon

Dhadak 2 abjures specificities in its generic North Indian town setting. Obviously, the idea is you could transplant the story to any urban space and the horrors would very much persist. But I’m conflicted whether this key decision to remove a defined geographical underpinning might have flattened the debate. To a considerable degree, the film peeks into segregations within dominant castes. An early scene of a marriage proposal, where the exact sub-caste is immediately laid on the table, establishes this. Dhadak 2 zooms into Neelesh leaning into resistance, the ultimate decision to actively fight instead of being a passive bystander. A string of adaptation issues grate. There’s a lot of talk about his and Vidhi’s relationship marring the honor of her upper-caste community, however the latter’s delineations don’t acutely register–a clear effect of the CBFC’s dilution. Despite the blank-faced menace Saurabh Sachdeva exudes, Dhadak 2’s spin on the assassin who “cleans” the society on behalf of dominant castes is largely diffused. 

Still - IMDB
Saiyaara Review: Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Strain To Distinguish Rudderless Melodrama

BY Debanjan Dhar

Iqbal course-corrects pressing flaws in the original. Selvaraj’s film treated its heroine as mostly clueless and who came across as distinctly second fiddle to the male lead. Dhadak 2 tries to invest Vidhi with agency, mounting disaffection. She’s far more expressive and confrontational. But it’s frequently blunted by the screenplay’s declarative gestures. Dimri’s uncertainty about her character’s genuine grit jars uneasily. She doesn’t quite know how to relay the strength, confusion, misplaced sense of confidence. Instead, she gets caught either tearing up or exhorting Neelesh to look beyond the divide. Vidhi only slowly wakes up to how much she has taken for granted. In a scene, she naively confesses to Neelesh that she thought caste is limited to villages. Iqbal’s firm positioning of Vidhi and Dimri’s reading don’t sit well together. Vidhi gets a whole scene where she rails about the age-old burden of honor women are dumped with.

Still
Still Photo: Dharma
info_icon

The film’s speechifying, edifying slant often works against the accretion of self-affirming expression. Yet, the polemical space Iqbal amplifies in an expansion on the original cannot be outright dismissed especially given Hindi cinema’s historic caste-erasure. There’s conviction in Iqbal’s voice when she steps into questions of access, it being skewed generationally for the disadvantaged like Neelesh. In an early scene, as Neelesh recites a mock case study of people turning cannibals in a crisis, someone offhandedly remarks: if there were Dalits in there, they wouldn’t even be touched. Casually delivered truths like this sting in Dhadak 2. Debates on reservation and student fellowships for the marginalised, propelled by a student leader clearly shaped on Rohith Vemula, prop up Neelesh’s gradual turn to proud, seething ownership of his Dalit identity. Yes, it’s all too wordy and tacks on repetitive metaphors. Nevertheless, Iqbal and Chaturvedi’s performance, rising from tentative to surefooted and blistering, fold it compellingly into the film’s tense minefield.

When Iqbal trusts silences to slice, Dhadak 2 lands few indelible moments. In a standout one, Neelesh is hurled muck by Ronnie and his ilk. For few seconds, he staggers about, shook and humiliated. But he regains his composure, allows his fury center-stage and locks eyes with his aggressor, smearing him as well. These bristling minutes have more punch than the film’s most verbose, rallying portions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball