Dhadak 2 Review: Shazia Iqbal’s Remake On Caste-Coded Power Has Fluctuating Bite

Like its original, a law college becomes a primary space for the Dalit protagonist to fully encounter the terrifying hierarchy, what is off-limits. It’s the site for his hardening. Neelesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) hides his surname. Nevertheless, it’s eked out of him. Upper-caste classmates led by the bullying, openly threatening Ronnie (Saad Bilgrami) don’t miss a beat to rub his quota-inflected admission in his face. He’s mocked and hazed. Neither does the college dean repose faith in Neelesh, insisting the latter will waste the opportunity and get into campus politics. But Neelesh is sure of not having the fighting spirit of a politician. He promises to stay far from it. But he cannot escape it. The minute he and his classmate Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) shift from friendship into deeper intimacy, caste lines between them turn doubly rigid. The fact that Vidhi’s cousin is Ronnie means there’s much trouble ahead for the couple. Neelesh wizens up to the desperately bleak situation, not without getting burnt and battered. It’s a question of power, the law of the jungle, his mother reminds him. Fight, or get slaughtered.