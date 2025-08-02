Chhattisgarh Court Grants Bail To 2 Kerala Nuns, 1 Other In Human Trafficking, Forced Religious Conversion Case

The court on Saturday granted them bail on the condition that they submit a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two sureties, not leave the country, and surrender their passports.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Protest against the arrest of Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh
Protest against the arrest of Kerala nuns in Chhattisgarh Photo: PTI
A special court in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday granted bail to two nuns from Kerala and one other person arrested on charges of human trafficking and forced religious conversion, with a condition that they surrender their passports and not leave the country.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (NIA court) Sirajuddin Qureshi had reserved the order on their bail pleas after a hearing on Friday, defence lawyer Amrito Das said.

The court on Saturday granted them bail on the condition that they submit a bond of Rs 50,000 each with two sureties, not leave the country, and surrender their passports, he said.

They will also have to cooperate in the investigation, Das said, adding that there were a few more conditions, but the final order was yet to be received.

Catholic nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukaman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at the Durg railway station on July 25, following a complaint from a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

The arrest of the nuns resulted in a political slugfest with the Congress and CPI(M) criticising the police action and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai accusing the parties of politicising the issue.

Reacting to the development, the chief minister said, "It was a legal procedure and bail has been granted in it." Following the bail hearing on Friday, Das had said that the prosecution had not asked for the trio's custody for interrogation, and the alleged victims had been sent back to their homes.

Talking to reporters, public prosecutor Dauram Chandravanshi also confirmed that bail has been granted to the nuns and one other person, with certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the three alleged victim women in the case arrived at the office of the Superintendent of Police in Narayanpur district headquarters seeking to lodge an FIR against Bajrang Dal activists for allegedly assaulting them and forcing them to give false statements against nuns before the Durg GRP. 

Published At:
