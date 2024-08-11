After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the audience and delivered a speech where he thanked the organizers for presenting him with the award. The actor said, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen in this really pretty, very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being home in India. So, thank you so much for having me here. It's been a wonderful last two evenings.”