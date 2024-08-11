Shah Rukh Khan recently made news when it was announced that he would be honoured at the Locarno Film Festival 2024. As the film festival kickstarted, the actor was awarded the Pardo Alla Carriera Award. The videos of the actor from the event have gone viral and fans cannot stop talking about it enough.
After receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, Shah Rukh Khan addressed the audience and delivered a speech where he thanked the organizers for presenting him with the award. The actor said, “I want to thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms, wider than the ones I do on screen in this really pretty, very beautiful, very cultural, very artistic, and extremely hot city of Locarno. So many people stuffed up in a little square and so hot, it's just like being home in India. So, thank you so much for having me here. It's been a wonderful last two evenings.”
The actor also talked about how much he loves Italy and how he is learning to cook Italian food. Khan continued, “My day has been wonderful, the food has been nice, my Italian is improving, and so has my cooking. I can cook pasta and pizza also. I'm learning here in Locarno. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart and India. Namashkaar and dhanyawaad (Hello, thank you). God bless you all.”
Khan was seen dressed in a black blazer that he had paired with a black shirt and trousers. He had left his tresses loose. To honour the actor at the Locarno Film Festival, the organizers screened his 2002 film – ‘Devdas.’ On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’ where he will share the screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.