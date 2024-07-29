Art & Entertainment

Aryan Khan Buys Two Floors In South Delhi Building, Once Home To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, For Rs 37 Crore

Aryan Khan has bought two floors worth Rs 37 crore in the building where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan once used to live in Delhi. He is currently working on his directorial debut - 'Stardom.'

Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan Photo: Facebook
info_icon

All eyes are on Aryan Khan as he gears up for his directorial debut. Unlike his father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan, Aryan has decided to take a seat behind the cameras. While he works on his directorial debut, a latest report has revealed that he has bought two floors worth Rs 37 crore in the same building where Shah Rukh and Gauri used to live in South Delhi.

As reported by the Economic Times, Aryan Khan has bought two floors in the Delhi house where Shah Rukh and Gauri once used to stay. Located in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, Aryan has paid Rs 2.64 crores as stamp duty. The transaction was registered in May 2024. Shah Rukh owns the ground floor and the basement. The house has now been designed by Gauri because of the emotional value it holds for the family.

The transaction has gained attention in the Delhi property circles. “In Delhi, high-value transactions by Bollywood stars are rare. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around ₹23 crore,” remarked Pradeep Prajapati, founder of boutique real estate consultancy firm- Wealthvisory Capital.

Recently, Suhana also bought a piece of farmland in Alibaug, a coastal town in Maharashtra, for Rs 12.91 crore. Fast forward to February 2024, she made another significant investment by acquiring a beachfront property near Mumbai in coastal Maharashtra. This beach-facing property came at a price of over Rs 10 crore, including stamp duty charges.

On the work front, Shah Rukh and Suhana are working on Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’. This will be Suhana’s second film after Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies.’ Aryan, on the other hand, is working on ‘Stardom.’

