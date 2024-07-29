As reported by the Economic Times, Aryan Khan has bought two floors in the Delhi house where Shah Rukh and Gauri once used to stay. Located in South Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, Aryan has paid Rs 2.64 crores as stamp duty. The transaction was registered in May 2024. Shah Rukh owns the ground floor and the basement. The house has now been designed by Gauri because of the emotional value it holds for the family.