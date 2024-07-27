Art & Entertainment

Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26.

Farah Khan mothers death
Celebs pay last respects to Farah Khan's mother Photo: Instagram/ Manav Manglani
info_icon

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan's mother, Menaka Irani passed away on Friday, July 26. She was 79. Several celebrities visited Farah and Sajid Khan's residence on Friday evening to pay their last respects. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty, and Bhushan Kumar among others were snapped. Fardeen Khan, Vikram Phadnis, Maniesh Paul, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare and and MC Stan also arrived to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

SRK, who shares a close bond with Farah, arrived with his family members Gauri and Suhana Khan. In one video that has gone viral, Shah Rukh was seen consoling Farah by hugging her. He also gave a flying kiss to Farah to show his support and care during this difficult time.

On July 12, Farah Khan shared a heartfelt birthday note for her mother. The caption read, ''We all take our mothers for granted..especially me! This last month has been a revelation on how much i lov my mom Menka.. she s been the strongest, bravest person iv ever seen.. sense of humour intact even after multiple surgeries'' and added, ''Happy birthday mom! Today’s a good day to come back home ♥️ can’t wait for you to get strong enough to start fighting with me again.. i Lov u♥️ (sic)''.

Farah's brother, Sajid Khan had also shared a photo of himself with Menaka and Farah on his mother's birthday. He captioned the pic, “Happy Birthday mummy...”

For the unversed, Menaka Irani was the sister of actors Honey Irani and Daisy Irani. Honey Irani is the first wife of lyricist and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar.

On the professional front, Farah Khan last appeared as a judge on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11'. She also choreographed the song 'Naina' from Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Crew'.

