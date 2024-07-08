Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan always grabs the headlines. He is rumoured to be dating Brazilian model and actress Larissa Bonesi. Recently, the young lad was seen in the city partying with a mystery girl. A video went viral on social media where Aryan was seen getting cosy with the girl. After the video surfaced, fans wondered if it was his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi.
Aryan was spotted attending an exclusive party in the city. He was with his friends and also posed for the paparazzi before entering the plush restaurant for party. Larissa was also snapped arriving at the party later. Coincidentally, the video also went viral and it made fans speculate that Aryan was with Larissa. He was seen leaning forward to talk to the girl.
Watch the video here.
One fan asked, ''is this the girl with him larissa?'' while another wrote, ''it looks like larissa''. ''Ohh men🙄is that the girl rumored to be his gf?'', wrote another.
Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi's dating rumours started when a Reddit user noticed that Aryan follows the latter and her family members, including her mother, Renata Bonesi. Earlier, they were also spotted attending a concert together.
Both Aryan and Larissa are yet to confirm their dating rumours.
In 2021, Aryan and his family had to go through the most difficult time of their life. The 26-year-old was arrested by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case early in October 2021. The agency cleared him of all charges in May 2022.
On the work front, Aryan Khan is making his directorial debut with the series, ‘Stardom’. It went on floors in July 2023. As per reports, the show will have cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Bobby Deol. It will feature 'Kill' actor Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, also co-starring Mona Singh, and Gautami Kapoor in important roles. It is said to give us a fictionalised glimpse of the Hindi film industry.