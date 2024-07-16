Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next but reports suggest that he will star in 'King', which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan. Several reports claim that 'King' will have over-the-top action sequences. A report stated that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the antagonist in 'King' which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by 'Pathaan' fame director Siddharth Anand.