Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next but reports suggest that he will star in 'King', which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan. Several reports claim that 'King' will have over-the-top action sequences. A report stated that Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in to play the antagonist in 'King' which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by 'Pathaan' fame director Siddharth Anand.
Amitabh Bachchan almost confirmed Abhishek being part of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Taking to his X handle, he reshared a post from one of Abhishek's fans expressing excitement to see what the actor has to offer in a negative role. Big B wrote, "all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! (sic)."
Nothing much about 'King' has been revealed yet but reportedly, there will be a face-off between Abhishek's character and Shah Rukh Khan's.
A source close to the development told Peeping Moon, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance.''
The source further revealed that Abhishek was surprised when he was offered the role. He was intrigued by the depth of his character and accepted it immediately. ''It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before,” added the source.
'King' is said to be inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). Reportedly, the makers are eyeing to release it in late 2025 or early 2026. Siddharth is co-producing it under his Marflix banner along with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.