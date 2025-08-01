Sports

World Aquatics Championships 2025: Yu Zidi, 12, Bags Relay Bronze Medal

Chinese 12-year-old Yu Zidi has won a bronze medal at the swim world championships, an astounding feat for a girl who would be a sixth- or seventh-grade student depending on the school system. Yu earned the medal by swimming in the prelims of China’s 4x200-meter freestyle relay team. She did not swim in the final on Thursday (July 31, 2025) — China placed third behind winning Australia and the United States — but gets a bronze medal as a team member. She’s been close to winning an individual medal, placing fourth in both the 200 butterfly and the 200 individual medley. She still has the 400 IM to swim. Brent Nowicki, the executive director of World Aquatics, said the governing body would look at its age-limit rules. The limit is now 14, but athletes can reach the worlds if they surpass a tough time standard.

World Aquatics Championships 2025 Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_team China
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Athletes of team China react during the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

2/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025: Yu Zidi of China
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Yu Zidi of China | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Yu Zidi of China prepares to compete in the women's 200-meter butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

3/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_1
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Gold medalists team Australia, standing, silver medalists team United States, seated left, and bronze medalists team China pose on the podium the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

4/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_team Australia
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Gold medalists team Australia pose after the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

5/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_team United States
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Silver medalists team United States pose after the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

6/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_team China
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Bronze medalists team China pose after the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

7/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_4
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Athletes compete in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

8/8
World Aquatics Championships 2025 Womens 4x200-meter freestyle relay final_Katie Ledecky
Singapore Swimming Worlds: Women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

