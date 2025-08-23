West Ham 1-5 Chelsea: Enzo Maresca Defends Decision To Withdraw Cole Palmer

Chelsea were dealt a blow ahead of kick-off, with Palmer leaving the warm-up early and being withdrawn from the starting lineup to be replaced by youngster Estevao

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Cole Palmer was injured in the warm-up before Chelseas match against West Ham
Cole Palmer was injured in the warm-up before Chelsea's match against West Ham
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Enzo Maresca has defended the decision to bench Cole Palmer in Chelsea's win over West Ham

  • Maresca said the decision was taken to avoid taking any risks with his fitness

  • Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-1 in the Premier League on Friday

Enzo Maresca has revealed his decision to withdraw Cole Palmer from Chelsea's 5-1 thrashing of West Ham was taken to avoid taking any risks with his fitness. 

Chelsea were dealt a blow ahead of kick-off, with Palmer leaving the warm-up early and being withdrawn from the starting lineup to be replaced by youngster Estevao. 

And the Blues initially struggled in his absence after going behind to Lucas Paqueta's stunning sixth-minute opener, but the Club World Cup champions responded in style. 

Joao Pedro's first Premier League goal for Chelsea hauled them level before further strikes from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez had Maresca's men cruising at the break.

Trevoh Chalobah and Moises Caicedo concluded the rout, leading the Blues to the summit of the early standings, having drawn their opening game with Crystal Palace. 

Indeed, under Maresca, Chelsea have picked up more points in Premier League London derbies since the start of last season than any other side (26 – P14 W7 D5 L2).

Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson - null
Chelsea FC: Enzo Maresca Leaves Out Nicolas Jackson Of Matchday Squad Amid Transfer Speculation

BY Stats Perform

The Blues take on another team from the capital in Fulham next weekend, and Palmer might yet be available after Maresca revealed his absence was precautionary.

"In the last four or five days he was not 100%. In the warm-up he felt something, and we didn't want to take any risk to get worse," Maresca told BBC Sport. 

Chelsea's triumph was just the 10th time in Premier League history that a side scored five or more goals in their first away game of the season, with the Blues also the last to do so, winning 6-2 away to Wolves in 2024-25. 

And Maresca's side were worthy of their win, ending the game with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.93 from their 12 shots to West Ham's 0.94 from their 12 attempts as they piled more pressure on former boss Graham Potter. 

"Very happy for today, also very happy last week. I thought the performance was good, we didn't score then, but tonight we scored five," Maresca added. 

"For me, it has been fantastic since the moment I enjoyed the club. Probably the latest results, the Conference League, Club World Cup, top four in the Premier League.

"I think no-one expected it, but we achieved it."

Their result was made even more impressive given their attacking dominance without Palmer, who was their top scorer in the Premier League last season with 15 goals. 

But the Blues had an adequate replacement in rising star Estevao, who built on his impressive pre-season by grabbing an assist on his first start in the top flight.

Indeed, at 18 years and 120 days old, Estevao became the youngest player in Premier League history to assist a goal for Chelsea, while also being the youngest player to start for the Blues in the top flight since Lewis Hall in November 2022 (18 years, 65 days). 

Estevao also ended the match with team-high totals for successful dribbles (two) and passes in the final third (14, level with Moises Caicedo), leaving Marc Cucurella impressed. 

"I think he's young, but he showed that he's very mature," the left-back told Sky Sports. 

"He made very good decisions and all the new players, all the new signings, came here to help the team, to bring something good, good energy, good talent.

"I think we have an amazing squad, so I hope we can do good things this season."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Duleep Trophy 2025: Shubman Gill Set To Miss Due to Illness; Ankit Kumar To Lead North Zone - Report

  2. SA20 Auction: Two-time World Cup Winner Among 13 Indians To Register

  3. NZ-A Vs SA: Nick Kelly And Joe Carter To Lead Young Squad On South Africa Tour

  4. BCCI Shows Door To Indian Team's Long-Time Masseur Rajeev Kumar: Report

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Force His Way Back Into India’s Test Side?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  2. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  3. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  4. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  5. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  4. Day In Pics: August 22, 2025

  5. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  2. Pakistan Slams India’s Agni Missile Test, Calls It A Threat To Global Stability

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  5. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala