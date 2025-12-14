Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Palmer Scores As Maresca’s Side Snap Winless Streak

Chelsea edged past Everton 2-0 in their Premier League 2025-26 clash at Stamford Bridge, thanks to Cole Palmer’s opener and Malo Gusto’s second before half-time

Chelsea Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Match report
Chelsea celebrate Palmer's goal.
  • Chelsea defeated Everton 2-0 in their Premier League 2025-26 clash at Stamford Bridge

  • Cole Palmer opened the scoring and set the tone, with Malo Gusto adding the second

  • Everton had chances but couldn’t find a breakthrough

Chelsea got back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Everton, who were made to rue missed chances as their long wait for a Premier League win at Stamford Bridge rolled on.

First-half goals from Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto ended the Blues' four-match winless streak in all competitions, while lifting them to fourth place in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's side opened the scoring in the 21st minute, with Palmer latching onto Gusto's precise throughball and sweeping past Jordan Pickford.

Thierno Barry and Jack Grealish went close to equalising for Everton, but the hosts doubled their lead when Gusto slotted home Pedro Neto's cutback just before half-time.

The visitors saw more opportunities go begging after the break. Grealish volleyed wide from inside the six-yard box, while Iliman Ndiaye's low drive crashed against the post later on.

However, the breakthrough ultimately eluded Moyes' side, who dropped to eighth place after missing the chance to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Data Debrief: More blues for Moyes at the Bridge

Moyes has now failed to win any of his 21 Premier League away games against Chelsea (D7 L14), against no other side has he faced more often away from home in the competition without ever winning (also 21 games against Liverpool).

Everton, meanwhile, are also without victory in any of their last 31 league trips to Stamford Bridge (D13 L18), dating back to 1994, while they have failed to score in 28 different league meetings with the Blues.

The Toffees had 11 shots, but the issues are clear: Only two of those tested Robert Sanchez. Chelsea, meanwhile, generated 2.07 expected goals (xG) from their 17 attempts, five of which hit the target.

Palmer broke the deadlock with his fifth Premier League goal against Everton, equalling his best tally against a single opponent in the competition (also five against Brighton).

Alejandro Garnacho, though, was wasteful, firing all four his shots off target, with those chances equating to 0.54 xG.

