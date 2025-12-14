Chelsea Vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26: Palmer Stars As Blues Seal 2-0 Win
Chelsea defeated Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge as Cole Palmer stole the show, scoring in the 21st minute after Malo Gusto’s clever pass before Gusto doubled the lead just before half-time from Pedro Neto’s low cross. Palmer’s sharpness after a difficult, injury-hit season set the tone, while Everton had chances, Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye coming closest, but couldn’t break through, leaving Chelsea in control and climbing back into the Premier League’s top four.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE