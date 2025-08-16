Chelsea FC: Enzo Maresca Leaves Out Nicolas Jackson Of Matchday Squad Amid Transfer Speculation

Enzo Maresca confirmed Nicolas Jackson will play no part in Chelsea's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, amid speculation over his future.

Jackson is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this transfer window, with Manchester United one of those linked with his signature.

The 24-year-old, who is currently contracted to Chelsea until 2033, has made 81 appearances since joining from Villarreal in June 2023 and has netted 30 goals during that time.

Only Cole Palmer (43) has netted more goals in all competitions than Jackson (30) since the start of 2023-24, though the Senegal international has underperformed his 36.6 expected goals (xG) in that time.

He was one of only two players to hit double figures in the league last term (10, behind Palmer's 13), though his playing time could be limited in 2025-26 due to the additions of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap to Chelsea's squad.

Jackson made just three appearances during Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph and missed their pre-season matches against Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

Chelsea are not in a hurry to sell Jackson, who will be reintegrated into the squad should a move not happen, but Maresca confirmed the door was open for him to leave.

"He is training with us, but he is not going to be involved [against Palace]," said Maresca.

When asked if he expected Jackson to leave, the Italian added: "You know the situation already. The window is open, he can leave, and we [will] see."

Chelsea have had another busy transfer window, but are still being linked with more business, with the likes of Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho said to be in talks with the Blues.

While Maresca appeared keen to add another forward player to his squad, he also highlighted the need for a defensive one as well due to Levi Colwill's anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The centre-back is likely to miss the majority of the season, and Maresca noted how big a blow that was to his squad.

"I think we need a central defender," Maresca said. "We are looking for an internal solution, but as I said, the club know exactly what I think.

"It's different because the one in the middle is in the middle for a reason. He is the one that recognises solutions, he is the one most of the time that has to break lines. It's not the same playing in the middle as playing on the left side.

"Then there are players that can do both. Levi, when Tosin [Adarabioyo] was playing in the middle, was on the left. But most of the time Levi was in the middle, and then we have Trev [Chalobah] or Cucu [Marc Cucurella], or Reece [James] or Cucu. They have different solutions. But the one in the middle in my way [of playing] is so, so, so important."

