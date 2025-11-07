Technical Glitch in ATC System Delays Over 100 Flights at Delhi Airport

A fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) disrupted the automatic relay of flight plans, forcing controllers to prepare them manually.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
airport
Delhi Airport; Flights Delayed
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • More than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning due to a malfunction in the air traffic control system.

  • The issue has caused air traffic congestion, with authorities working to restore normal operations; average departure delays are around 50 minutes.

More than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday morning due to a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system, sources said. Authorities are currently working to resolve the issue.

IGIA, the country’s busiest airport, handles over 1,500 flight movements each day. According to sources, since Thursday evening, air traffic controllers have been unable to receive flight plans automatically because of a fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supplies information to the Auto Track System (AMS).

The bus, used to transport passengers within the airport premises, sustained damage in the incident. - PTI
Fire Breaks Out In Air India Bus At Delhi Airport’s Terminal; No Injuries Reported

BY Outlook News Desk

With the automated systems down, controllers have been preparing flight plans manually using available data — a time-consuming process that has led to widespread delays.

The malfunction has also resulted in air traffic congestion, though officials said efforts are underway to restore normal operations.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that departures from Delhi airport were experiencing an average delay of around 50 minutes.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. Women's Premier League 2026 Mega Auction: Full List Of Retained, Released Players

  3. Indian Heaven Premier League Scam: Gayle, Other Stars Stranded In Srinagar Hotel Amid Unpaid Dues - Report

  4. WC Winner Kranti Goud Reminisces Arduous Journey: 'Those Who Taunted Me, Family Are Now Applauding'

  5. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim Of Having Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. In HP: Dalit Child Beaten, Tortured with ‘Bicchu Booti’ by School Teacher 

  5. FIR Filed Over Bilaspur Train Accident That Killed 11, Injured 20; Probe Underway

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  2. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

  3. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  4. Pakistan, Afghan Taliban Resume Peace Talks In Istanbul

  5. CBI Registers FIR Against Former Punjab DGP, Wife In Son’s Death Case

  6. Goa Collectors Empowered To Invoke National Security Act For Three Months

  7. Trump Says He May Visit India Next Year, Praises PM Modi As 'A Great Man'

  8. Michael Teaser: Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Brings The King Of Pop To Life; Biopic To Release In April 2026