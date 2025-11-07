Technical Glitch in ATC System Delays Over 100 Flights at Delhi Airport

More than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday morning due to a malfunction in the air traffic control system.
More than 100 flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday morning due to a technical malfunction in the air traffic control system, sources said. Authorities are currently working to resolve the issue.
IGIA, the country’s busiest airport, handles over 1,500 flight movements each day. According to sources, since Thursday evening, air traffic controllers have been unable to receive flight plans automatically because of a fault in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supplies information to the Auto Track System (AMS).
With the automated systems down, controllers have been preparing flight plans manually using available data — a time-consuming process that has led to widespread delays.
Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that departures from Delhi airport were experiencing an average delay of around 50 minutes.