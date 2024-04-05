Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Being Friends With Her Exes, Talks About Wedding Plans

Sushmita Sen said that her love life has always been 'an open book'. The actress also opened up about being friends with her exes.

Sushmita Sen Photo: Instagram
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen's personal life has always grabbed the limelight, be it her brief relationship with the founder and first chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Lalit Modi or her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. In an interview, Sushmita said that her love life has always been 'an open book'.

In an interview with Indulge, Sushmita opened up on if exes can be friends and if she would marry. The 'Taali' actress said exes can ''definitely'' be friends but she feels it’s "hard and confusing". She added, "Many people can be friends with their exes and not know where to draw the line or have boundaries. But it’s possible because I have seen it happen, and I am blessed to have it in my life as well... Oh absolutely (Will she marry)! It has never been a ‘never’ situation. Be it the biological clock or the right time provided by social conditioning, neither is the right reason to get married. But if the person is right and ticks all the boxes as far as I am concerned, of course, I will get married.”

Sushmita Sen Photo: Instagram
Last year in an interview with Mid-Day, opening up about her brief relationship with Lalit Modi, the 48-year-old actress said that it was 'just another phase'. The 'Aarya' actress also said that she was amused by people calling her a 'gold digger'.

For the unversed, Sushmita was dating actor Randeep Hooda from 2004 to 2006. She was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl from 2018 to 2021. Even after break-up, there are still good friends and often spotted together at events and parties. People have speculated that they might rekindle their relationship. But, Sushmita and Rohman say that they are just good friends now. In 2022, there were rumours of the actress dating the business tycoon Lalit Modi when their pics went viral on social media.

