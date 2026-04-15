The Boys Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date And Time In India: When To Watch Next

Summary of this article
The Boys season 5 episode 3 releases in India at 12:30 pm IST.
Final season follows weekly Wednesday schedule after two-episode premiere release pattern.
Episode 3 arrives April 15, finale set for May 20 globally.
The Boys season 5 episode 3 release date in India has become a key point of interest as the final season of the hit series continues to unfold. With the first two episodes already out, viewers are now waiting to see how the story escalates in its next chapter.
Unlike staggered regional drops, the series follows a global release pattern, meaning fans across countries get access at the same moment. That consistency has made it easier to track when each episode lands, especially for audiences in India.
The Boys season 5 episode 3 release time in India
For Indian viewers, the next episode will be available to stream at 12:30 pm IST on Prime Video. This timing aligns with the platform’s standard global rollout, ensuring that audiences do not have to wait longer than others.
The third episode continues the weekly release format, with new instalments dropping every Wednesday. The schedule mirrors the initial two-episode premiere, after which the show shifts into a steady one-episode-per-week pattern.
The Boys season 5 full episode schedule on Prime Video
The final season is structured to build momentum gradually, releasing episodes across several weeks. While the first two episodes are already streaming, the remaining chapters will follow a fixed weekly cadence.
The third episode arrives mid-week, followed by subsequent episodes releasing every Wednesday. This rollout will continue until the season reaches its conclusion in May, marking the end of the series.
The staggered release strategy allows viewers to engage with each episode while keeping the conversation around the show alive over a longer period. It also gives space for major plot developments to land with more impact.
The next episode is set to drop on April 15, with new episodes continuing weekly until the finale arrives on May 20.