The Family Man Season 4 Update: Raj Nidimoru Confirms Writing Underway For Manoj Bajpayee Spy Thriller

Raj Nidimoru confirmed that writing for the fourth season of The Family Man is currently underway.
The third season of the Prime Video series premiered in late 2025 and concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger.
Manoj Bajpayee had earlier assured fans on social media that the upcoming season will address all their questions.
The Family Man 4 latest update: After the dramatic cliffhanger in season 3 of The Family Man, fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth season. Creator Raj Nidimoru has shared an important update for all the fans out there. He confirmed that writing is underway for the fourth season of The Family Man, saying that the team is "writing furiously".
The Family Man 4 confirmed
The announcement comes months of anticipation after the third season of the Prime Video series ended with an unresolved ending, leaving viewers questioning the fate of Manoj Bajpayee's character.
Prime Video has not yet announced an official release date for the spy thriller.
Raj Nidimoru on The Family Man 4
The unresolved ending of the third season was part of a larger creative plan by Raj & DK, who conceived the latest instalment as the midpoint of a broader narrative arc rather than a standalone season.
"We had always planned Seasons 3 and 4 as one long story. Some viewers felt Season 3 ended midway, but in our view the central narrative had reached a logical point. Only Srikant Tiwari’s journey remained unfinished because it naturally continued into the next season. So yes, we’re writing furiously. We have to get to the second part of that story," Nidimoru told Variety India.
About The Family Man franchise
The first season, which debuted in 2019, follows Srikant Tiwari as an intelligence officer for the fictional Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). It showed how balanced his middle-class family life and his secret role.
The second season, released in 2021, featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the antagonist Raji, while the third season, released in 2025, was set against the backdrop of political unrest and security threats in North-East India. It also featured Jaideep Ahlawat as the antagonist.
Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee confirmed the upcoming season on social media, as he wrote, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte hai,” In another exchange, he wrote, “Ab sab 4th season me! Maar kaat khallas!!”