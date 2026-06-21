Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Expecting First Child; Actress' Spokesperson Confirms

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Samantha Ruth Ptabhu and Raj Nidimoru are set to welcome their first child in December this year.

Samantha pregnant
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting first child with Raj Nidimoru Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Samantha is set to welcome her first child with Raj Nidimoru.

  • She is due in December 2026.

  • Samantha's pregnancy speculations started after her recent video with visible baby bump went viral.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a reason for double celebrations: she is currently basking in the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, and is expecting her first child with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha's pregnancy has been confirmed by her spokesperson to ETimes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu pregnant with Raj Nidimoru

Confirming Samantha's pregnancy news, the spokesperson said that she is due in December 2026.

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How Samantha's pregnancy rumours started

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pregnancy rumours started after her recent video from the success celebrations of her film Maa Inti Bangaaram went viral online. In the video she is seen alongside her husband, wearing a fitted light blue T-shirt and denims, where her baby bump was visible. Fans speculated that she is expecting her first child.

When Samantha said she wanted to be a mother

Following her pregnancy news, Samantha's old interview where she opened up about her desire to experience motherhood has surfaced.

In an interview with Times Now, she had said, "I don’t think it’s too late. I still have dreams of being a mother and, yeah, of course, I would love to be a mother. I have always wanted to be a mother; it’s quite a beautiful experience. I am looking forward to it. People often worry about age, but I think there is no time in life when you cannot be a mother."

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Samantha and Raj's wedding

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru got married in a private ceremony in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore in December last year.

It was an intimate ceremony, attended by the couple's close family and friends.

Samantha wore a red and gold silk saree and accessorised with traditional gold jewellery while Raj Nidimoru was in a white kurta with pyjama and layered it with a beige Nehru jacket.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya. Both divorced in 2021, while Raj Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De for several years before they reportedly divorced in 2022.

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