Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unleashes Her Fiercest Avatar Yet

Maa Inti Bangaram trailer showcases Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a fierce action-driven role.
Samantha’s Telugu comeback blends rural drama, emotion and mass entertainment elements.
Trailer and Thassadiya promotions have boosted anticipation around the upcoming Telugu film.
Maa Inti Bangaram trailer has finally arrived, and it signals a striking shift in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s screen image. Front and centre in the rural action drama, Samantha steps away from conventional portrayals and embraces a character layered with rage, tenderness and raw determination. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film blends family sentiment with action and positions its leading woman as both protector and disruptor.
The trailer, running just over three minutes, places Samantha at the heart of a conflict shaped by family bonds and social expectations. Set in a rugged rural landscape, the story hints at a woman whose quiet exterior masks extraordinary resolve.
Maa Inti Bangaram trailer reveals samantha’s massy tansformation
One of the trailer’s most talked-about moments arrives through a sharp declaration about the qualities expected from an “ideal daughter-in-law”. That sentiment is voiced by Samantha’s character and framed as a rejection of traditional expectations.
Another punchline attracting online attention centres around the promise of defeating enemies “with love”, though the trailer makes clear that compassion here comes paired with strength and confrontation.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Telugu Comeback Packs Action and Emotion
The film presents Samantha in one of her grittiest avatars in recent years. Emotional confrontations, physical action and simmering anger shape the trailer’s atmosphere, while hints of a deeper personal history suggest a layered emotional arc.
Santhosh Narayanan’s background score intensifies the drama, with Diganth, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Manjusha and Sreemukhi joining the supporting cast. Beyond acting, Samantha is also backing the project under her own production banner alongside co-producers Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru.
Promotions are already gathering pace, especially after the online traction gained by the song Thassadiya and the trailer launch.
Maa Inti Bangaram is set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 19.