Maa Inti Bangaram Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Unleashes Her Fiercest Avatar Yet

Maa Inti Bangaram trailer has finally arrived, and it signals a striking shift in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s screen image. Front and centre in the rural action drama, Samantha steps away from conventional portrayals and embraces a character layered with rage, tenderness and raw determination. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the film blends family sentiment with action and positions its leading woman as both protector and disruptor.