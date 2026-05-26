Mammootty Receives His Third Honorary Doctorate: 'My Father Wanted Me To Become A Doctor’

Mammootty received the honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over the decades.
Earlier, the University of Kerala and the University of Calicut had conferred DLitt degrees on him.
The megastar expressed gratitude to everyone who stood by his side throughout his memorable journey.
Malayalam megastar Mammootty, 74, was conferred an honorary doctorate by the Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam on Monday, May 25. Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar presented the honour to the megastar during the university’s grand convocation ceremony. It marks Mammootty's third honorary doctorate from a state university. Earlier, the University of Kerala and the University of Calicut had conferred DLitt degrees on him.
Mammootty receives honorary doctorate
Mammootty received the honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema over the decades. He was in a traditional outfit to receive the honour.
Sharing the pics from the ceremony on X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty wrote, “Humbled to have received the Honorary D.Litt. from Mahatma Gandhi University today, presented by the Honourable Governor of Kerala. My gratitude to each and every one of you who stood by my side throughout this memorable journey (sic).”
Addressing the people, Mammootty said, “My father wanted me to become a doctor,” adding, “but now I’ve been able to treat you, not patients, but you, through cinema for the past 45 years.”
Mammootty's career spans over five decades, and he has appeared in more than 400 films. He won three National Film Awards and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan this year. He had earlier received the Padma Shri in 1998.
Mammootty's work front
On the professional front, Mammootty's recent release was Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. The film also starred Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran and Rajiv Menon in significant roles.