D55: Mammootty Joins Dhanush, Sai Pallavi And Sreeleela In Rajkumar Periasamy's Film

Mammootty has returned to Tamil cinema after a seven-year gap with Dhanush's D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mammootty joins Dhanush in D55
Mammootty joins Rajkumar Periasamy for Dhanush's D55 Photo: X/Mammootty
After Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has joined Dhanush's D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The upcoming film marks Mammootty's comeback to Tamil cinema. On Tuesday, the makers made the announcement, following a cryptic poster that read, “You think you’ve seen them all, but the biggest is yet to come. The ‘M’ost awaited!! The ‘M’agnificent!!!” — creating excitement among fans.

Mammootty joins Dhanush's D55

Wunderbar Films, welcoming the veteran star to D55, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir (sic).”

The Padma Bhushan awardee, sharing a pic with Periasamy on X, wrote, "Elated and excited to be a part of this journey with @dhanushkraja and @Rajkumar_KP (sic)."

D55 is Mammootty’s return to Tamil cinema after a seven-year gap. Peranbu (2019) was his last Tamil film. The upcoming project also marks Periasamy's maiden on-screen collaboration with Dhanush.

It has been backed by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios. For the unversed, it was initially announced under the Gopuram Films banner, with Anbuchezhiyan and Sushmita Anbuchezhiyan, but they exited the project.

Apart from D55, Dhanush also has Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. It is set for a summer 2026 release. His last outings were Idli Kadai and Tere Ishk Mein.

Sai Pallavi is making her Hindi film debut with Ek Din, opposite Junaid Khan. It will arrive in cinemas in May 2026.

Mammootty recently made a special cameo appearance in Chatha Pacha. Next up for him is Patriot, releasing worldwide on April 23, 2026. The film also stars Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Fahadh Faasil and others. He has also reunited with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan for a Malayalam film titled Padayaatra.

