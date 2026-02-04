D55: Mammootty Joins Dhanush, Sai Pallavi And Sreeleela In Rajkumar Periasamy's Film

After Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi, Malayalam megastar Mammootty has joined Dhanush's D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The upcoming film marks Mammootty's comeback to Tamil cinema. On Tuesday, the makers made the announcement, following a cryptic poster that read, “You think you’ve seen them all, but the biggest is yet to come. The ‘M’ost awaited!! The ‘M’agnificent!!!” — creating excitement among fans.