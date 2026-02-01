Sreeleela Joins Dhanush's D55 With Rajkumar Periasamy

Sreeleela will play the female lead in Dhanush's D55.
The upcoming film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.
The film marks Dhanush and Sreeleela's first collaboration.
Dhanush's upcoming film with Rajkumar Periasamy is tentatively titled D55. The film was officially announced a few weeks ago, and there were speculations that Sai Pallavi would play the female lead. The makers put all the speculations to rest by announcing Sreeleela as Dhanush's co-star in D55. The film marks Dhanush and Sreeleela's maiden collaboration.
Sreeleela will play the female lead in Dhanush's D55. The team welcomed her with a bouquet. The actress was all smiles in a floral suit while Dhanush donned a white suit and a pair of denim pants. The news was shared on Saturday with a series of photos of Dhanush and Sreeleela with the team.
Wunderbar Films, the production company behind the film, posted the pics on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "You didn’t see this coming. Welcoming the dazzling damsel @sreeleela14 on board #D55 (sic)."
The announcement has doubled the anticipation around the film.
D55 is said to be an action thriller, but the details about the film are still under wraps. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Malayalam superstar Mammootty is speculated to be part of the film, but there has been no confirmation yet.
For the unversed, the film was initially announced with another production house, but the makers reportedly exited the project, transferring all rights to Dhanush’s production banner.
Sai Abhyankkar has boarded the film as the music composer.
On the work front, Dhanush's last release was Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, with Kriti Sanon, which tanked at the box office. He will also be seen in the action thriller Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. The first look was unveiled recently.
It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Karunas, Jayaram, and Suraj Venjaramoodu, among others, in significant roles.
Sreeleela recently made her Tamil debut with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara.