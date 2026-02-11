Sreeleela Completes MBBS: Actor Becomes Doctor While Ruling The Box Office

Sreeleela becomes a doctor while building a film career

For many, choosing between medicine and cinema would be unavoidable. Sreeleela chose both. Born in Detroit and raised in Bangalore, she grew up in a medical family. Her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, is a well-known gynaecologist and infertility specialist. Inspired early on, Sreeleela had often spoken about wanting to become a doctor. Now, she has fulfilled that promise.