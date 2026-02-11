Sreeleela Completes MBBS: Actor Becomes Doctor While Ruling The Box Office

Sreeleela completes MBBS at DY Patil Medical College.
Actor Sreeleela completes MBBS and adds ‘doctor’ to her growing list of achievements. The young star graduated from DY Patil Medical College, marking the end of years spent balancing demanding medical studies with an equally intense film career.
Sreeleela completes MBBS, wins applause online
A video from the convocation ceremony quickly went viral. In it, Sreeleela is seen on stage in her graduation robe with a red scarf and cap, holding her diploma as the 2020 batch is honoured. The smile on her face says everything. For fans, the Sreeleela graduation video felt like a full-circle moment.
Sreeleela becomes a doctor while building a film career
For many, choosing between medicine and cinema would be unavoidable. Sreeleela chose both. Born in Detroit and raised in Bangalore, she grew up in a medical family. Her mother, Dr Swarnalatha, is a well-known gynaecologist and infertility specialist. Inspired early on, Sreeleela had often spoken about wanting to become a doctor. Now, she has fulfilled that promise.
At the same time, her acting journey was taking off. After debuting as a lead in the Kannada film Kiss, she went on to star in successful films such as Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Bhagavanth Kesari, Guntur Kaaram, Junior and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Shooting schedules, dance rehearsals and script readings ran parallel to exams and clinical postings.
Even as Sreeleela gets her MBBS degree, her momentum in cinema shows no sign of slowing down. With several upcoming projects in hand, Dr Sreeleela is clearly ready to treat both patients and box office numbers with equal dedication.