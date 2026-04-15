Blurring Fact And Fiction: What PM Modi's Speech Reveals About Cinema And Power

What the Speech Changes

The key shift is not in the films. It is in how they have been used by political leaders in public discourse. They draw from real events, but at the same time, they reshape those events through selective retelling, emphasis and omission. When such films are authenticated by politicians, they move from the domain of being works of fiction into transforming public memory of the events they depict. The criticism around them has not been abstract. It has focused on specific claims, numbers and portrayals that do not align with available evidence or wider reporting.