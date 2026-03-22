Bollywood By Choice | If Only ‘Propaganda’ Could Sell More Than Sex And Shah Rukh!

The Dhurandhar duology, however, has followed a different trajectory. Its box office success has been extraordinary. The film tells the story of a covert Indian agent who infiltrates Pakistan to thwart alleged anti-India conspiracies. On the surface, such a premise is hardly novel; Bollywood has long been fascinated with stories of undercover agents operating in hostile territory. Actors such as Salman Khan have built successful franchises around similar narratives. Yet, these earlier films were largely treated as fictional escapism, with little claim to realism.