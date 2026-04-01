6 Iconic Mammootty–Mohanlal Films To Watch Ahead Of ‘Patriot’

That’s what makes the upcoming Patriot (2026), directed by Mahesh Narayanan, feel momentous. The film marks a long-awaited reunion between Mammootty and Mohanlal since their last appearance together in Twenty:20 (2008). Mounted as a large-scale political espionage thriller, the film places both actors at the centre of a high-stakes narrative, each in commanding, pivotal roles. What heightens the anticipation is that they co-lead the film, joined by a formidable ensemble including Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, making Patriot one of the most eagerly awaited Malayalam releases in recent years. Before Patriot arrives on the big screen, it’s worth revisiting some of the films that built this iconic partnership.