6 Iconic Mammootty–Mohanlal Films To Watch Ahead Of ‘Patriot’

Mammootty and Mohanlal reunite in Patriot (2026), making it one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent times.
Spanning decades, their collaborations showcase their contrasting acting styles and enduring on-screen chemistry.
From early ensemble dramas to star-driven spectacles, this list revisits six iconic films out of many that defined their shared legacy.
Few on-screen pairings in Indian cinema carry the weight, legacy and fan devotion of Mammootty and Mohanlal. Across decades, the two legends have shared screen space in over 50 films—ranging from early ensemble dramas like Narasimham (2000), Padayottam (1982) and Geetham (1986) to cultural landmarks that fans continue to revisit. When one considers their association—through collaborations, cameos and the larger star ecosystem they built—it becomes clear that they have come to define mainstream Malayalam cinema’s golden era. Their pairing represents star power along with a meeting of distinct acting philosophies: Mammootty’s controlled intensity and Mohanlal’s effortless naturalism.
That’s what makes the upcoming Patriot (2026), directed by Mahesh Narayanan, feel momentous. The film marks a long-awaited reunion between Mammootty and Mohanlal since their last appearance together in Twenty:20 (2008). Mounted as a large-scale political espionage thriller, the film places both actors at the centre of a high-stakes narrative, each in commanding, pivotal roles. What heightens the anticipation is that they co-lead the film, joined by a formidable ensemble including Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara, making Patriot one of the most eagerly awaited Malayalam releases in recent years. Before Patriot arrives on the big screen, it’s worth revisiting some of the films that built this iconic partnership.
Here are six of the best collaborations of Mammootty and Mohanlal that showcase their evolving chemistry, individual brilliance and the enduring magic of seeing two giants share the same frame:
1. No. 20 Madras Mail (1990, Joshiy)
No. 20 Madras Mail (1990), is a cult Malayalam comedy-thriller set on a train journey. Mohanlal plays Tony Kurishingal, a carefree youth who gets entangled in a murder mystery, while Mammootty makes a memorable guest appearance as himself. The film stands out for its sharp humour, ensemble cast and the clever blend of suspense and comedy that made it a lasting audience favourite.
2. Karimpin Poovinnakkare (1985, dir. by I. V. Sasi)
Karimpin Poovinnakkare (1985), directed by I. V. Sasi, is a stirring rural drama written by P. Padmarajan. Mammootty plays Shivan, while Mohanlal portrays Bhadran, his friend Chellanan’s (Bharath Gopi) younger brother. Two friends are torn apart after a tragic misunderstanding leads to the death of one’s brother. The film stands out for its emotionally charged exploration of friendship, guilt and revenge and remains a memorable highlight of the I. V. Sasi–Mammootty-Mohanlal collaboration.
3. Manu Uncle (1988, dir. Dennis Joseph)
Manu Uncle (1988) is a beloved family thriller, where a group of children witness the robbery of a sword from a museum and along with Manu, set out to catch the culprits—only to unveil something far more shocking. Mammootty plays the sharp and charismatic Manu Uncle, whose wit and bravery anchor the story, while Mohanlal makes a memorable cameo appearance that delighted audiences. The film stands out for its engaging mix of childlike adventure and edge-of-the-seat mystery, making it a lasting favourite.
4. Vartha (1986, dir. I. V. Sasi)
Vartha (1986) stars Mammootty as fearless editor Madhavan Kutty and Mohanlal as Vasu, a reformed gangster aiding the fight against a deeply corrupt political nexus. The film stood out for its gripping portrayal of press freedom and its shocking, tragic climax, where justice is crushed, leaving audiences with a stark sense of helplessness and realism.
5. Twenty:20 (2008, dir. Joshiy)
Twenty:20 (2008), directed by Joshiy, is a star-studded Malayalam film that follows the fallout after the grandson of a retired Supreme Court Chief Justice is accused of murdering a fellow medical student. Mohanlal plays the influential don Devaraja Prathapa Varma, while Mammootty appears as the sharp lawyer Adv. Ramesh Nambiar, with key roles from Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Dileep. What made the film stand out was its unprecedented ensemble of Malayalam superstars and the compelling Mohanlal–Mammootty dynamic, which became a major audience favourite.
6. Harikrishnans (1998, dir. Fazil)
Harikrishnans (1998) is a cult Malayalam crime drama memorable for its playful narrative twists along with the comedic timing and chemistry between Mohanlal and Mammootty. Mammootty plays Advocate Hari, while Mohanlal plays Krishnan—best friends who investigate a man’s murder but end up falling for Meera (Juhi Chawla), the deceased’s sister. What truly stood out was the film’s experimental climax with alternate endings in different theatres, making it a unique theatrical experience.