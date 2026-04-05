Patriot Trailer: Mohanlal Secretly Helps Mammootty As He Goes On The Run

Patriot trailer shows Mammootty's character embarking on a secret mission to clear his name. Mohanlal’s character helps him in the journey.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Patriot trailer
Patriot trailer out Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Patriot trailer was unveiled on Saturday. It promises to be a high-stakes spy thriller.

  • The film marks Mohanlal and Mammootty's reunion after over a decade

  • It will hit the screens on May 1, 2026.

Patriot, one of the most-awaited Malayalam movies of the year, marks Mammootty and Mohanlal's reunion after more than a decade. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the trailer for the upcoming film was unveiled on Saturday. It promises an action-packed spy thriller. Patriot trailer says that the film is "inspired by the lives of dissidents."

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Patriot trailer out

The over-3-minute trailer is intriguing and keeps the audience hooked till the end. Nayanthara's character asks a distressed young woman to tell her the truth, while Revathy's character shares her doubts about an app. Nothing much is revealed to build the anticipation. Fahadh Faasil's character launches a new software named Samaj Seva. 

But it raises concerns about the secrecy of civilians, as it may be secretly used to surveil them if it falls into the wrong hands.

Mammootty's Dr. Daniel James opposes this. In one scene, we see him finding himself at the hot spot. He is declared a suspect, and a lookout notice is issued. Some even label him as a traitor. 

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Watch the trailer here. 

He embarks on a secret mission to clear his name. Mohanlal’s character Colonel Rahim Naik stands by his friend, who is on the run. Naik helps James in the high-stakes journey. It feels good to see Mohanlal and Mammootty back on screen after their last film, Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty (2013). Both also share a great bond off-screen.

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Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran and Rajeev Menon are also part of the cast. The music and background score are composed by Sushin Shyam.

Patriot's release date has been pushed to May. Originally slated for release on April 23, the thriller will now hit the screens worldwide on May 1.

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