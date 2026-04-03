Patriot New Release Date Confirmed As Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Faces Delay

Patriot’s new release date has been confirmed after a delay, with Mammootty announcing the update.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Patriot new release date
Patriot new release date: Mammootty confirms delay Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Patriots' new release date confirmed after delay from April.

  • Mammootty, Mohanlal reunite in high-stakes spy action drama.

  • Mixed fan reactions follow announcement of revised release timing.

The new release date of Patriot has been officially confirmed, following a brief delay that had raised concerns among fans of Mammootty and Mohanlal. The much-awaited Malayalam spy action drama, which marks a rare collaboration between the two superstars, had earlier been scheduled for an April release.

As reported by ETimes, the film’s release was postponed to allow additional time for final post-production work. The update was later shared by Mammootty himself, bringing clarity to the situation.

Mammootty announces new release date

The confirmation was made through a social media post, where it was stated that Patriot would now arrive in cinemas worldwide on a revised date. It was indicated that the delay had been planned to ensure that the film’s final output meets expectations, particularly given its scale and anticipation.

The shift is also believed to place the film in a more favourable early summer window, potentially benefiting its box office prospects.

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Patriot brings Mammootty and Mohanlal together again

Patriot has been described as a spy action drama centred around a controversial intelligence mission. The film is significant as it reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen after nearly a decade, a factor that has contributed heavily to its buzz.

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The ensemble cast also includes Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Earlier promotional material, including the trailer, had hinted at a high-octane narrative with large-scale action sequences.

Fan reactions remain mixed but hopeful

Following the announcement, reactions across social media were varied. While excitement continued to dominate, some fans were seen expressing disappointment over the delay and concerns regarding limited promotional activity.

At the same time, others welcomed the decision, suggesting that additional time could enhance the overall quality of the film.

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The release also arrives in a busy period for Mohanlal, whose upcoming film Drishyam 3 is scheduled for release later in the same month.

Patriot is now set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

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