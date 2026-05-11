Mohanlal Responds To Patriot Criticism, Says He Liked The Movie Despite 'Mixed Reactions'

Summary of this article
Patriot, which hit the theatres on May 1, opened to mixed reactions.
Mohanlal said he liked the film despite mixed reviews.
The Drishyam actor also said that no one can predict a film's commercial outcome.
Malayalam espionage thriller Patriot hit the theatres worldwide on May 1. The film marked the reunion of superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it opened to mixed reviews despite significant hype. Reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 125 crore, Patriot is struggling to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.
The movie received criticism for its writing, and fans were disappointed as they felt Mohanlal didn't have enough screen time or character arc. In an interview, the actor opened up about why he agreed to do Patriot.
Mohanlal on Patriot criticism
In an interview with Galatta Plus, Mohanlal defended the film, saying, “Mixed reactions are coming in for the film. But I liked the movie. Very often, people evaluate a film by separating the character from the actor, and there is nothing we can do about that. When the story of this film was narrated to me, it felt like a different experience. That is why I agreed to do it.”
“When we make a film, it is impossible to predict how successful it will become. It is like a mystery formula. Even so, I approach every film with complete love and confidence. That is my job and also my social responsibility,” he added.
Mohanlal on films' commercial outcome
The Drishyam actor also said that no one can predict a film's commercial outcome. “When we make a film, it is impossible to predict how successful it will become. It is like a mystery formula. Even so, I approach every film with complete love and confidence. That is my job and also my social responsibility,” he said further.
Mohanlal's next release is Drishyam 3, which will arrive in cinemas on May 21.