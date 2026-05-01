Patriot X Review: Mammootty, Mohanlal Reunion Divides Fans Over Slow Burn

Summary of this article
Patriot X review shows mixed reactions despite Mammootty Mohanlal reunion after 18 years.
Strong performances and music praised, but slow burn pacing divides audiences widely.
Film released May 1, 2026, sparks debate over storytelling and screen balance.
Patriot's X review wave is in full swing, and the verdict is far from unanimous. Bringing together Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly two decades, the film arrived with massive expectations. Now that audiences have seen it, reactions suggest a film that impresses in parts but struggles to fully satisfy everyone.
Patriot X review: Performances win praise, but reactions remain split
Early viewers were quick to highlight the film’s performances. In several reactions shared online, it was said that Mammootty “commands as the hero,” while Mohanlal “elevates every scene with brilliant characterisation and screen presence.” The supporting cast and music were also noted to have worked effectively.
At the same time, not all feedback leaned positive. In contrasting responses, it was stated that “there are zero high moments,” with some viewers feeling the film does not deliver the expected theatrical highs.
Slow burn storytelling divides audiences
A major talking point in the Patriot X review discourse is its pacing. Many viewers described the film as a “slow burn political cat and mouse game,” suggesting that it leans more towards a restrained narrative than mainstream spectacle.
This approach has clearly split audiences. While some called it a “historic cinematic event” and praised its layered storytelling, others questioned the balance between the two leads. Concerns were raised about Mohanlal’s limited presence in the first half, with some feeling the film does not fully capitalise on its star power.
Despite the divided opinions on storytelling, the film’s technical strengths stand out. The background score has been widely described as impactful, while the cinematography has been appreciated for giving the film a sleek, global tone.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot released in cinemas on May 1, 2026, carrying both high expectations and an equally mixed response.