Vir Das Announces His Next Directorial Baara Number With Stellar Ensemble Cast

Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to direct his next film, Baara Number. It is his second film after Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Das officially announced the ensemble cast of his upcoming directorial venture. Baara Number, the found-footage psychological horror film, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Vir himself along with Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh and Atul Kulkarni. Ahsaas Channa, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik round out the cast.