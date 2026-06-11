Vir Das Announces His Next Directorial Baara Number With Stellar Ensemble Cast

Vir Das is gearing up to direct his next venture titled Baara Number.
He has announced a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Vir himself along with Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh and Atul Kulkarni.
Ahsaas Channa, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik are also part of the cast.
Actor-comedian Vir Das is set to direct his next film, Baara Number. It is his second film after Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Das officially announced the ensemble cast of his upcoming directorial venture. Baara Number, the found-footage psychological horror film, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Vir himself along with Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh and Atul Kulkarni. Ahsaas Channa, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik round out the cast.
Kavi Shastri has boarded as the creative producer.
Vir Das announces new film Baara Number
On the cast, Vir Das, in a statement, shared, “What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I’ve admired for years.”
“Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it,” he added.
At the times when movies like Obsession are receiving rave reviews and performing well at the worldwide box office, Vir Das trying his hand at the psychological horror genre is a smart move.
We are excited about what new he brings to the table this time with Baara Number.
Vir Das' last release, Happy Patel, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, received a positive response from critics and audiences alike. However, it didn't perform well at the box office.
The film had an ensemble cast including Vir, Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. Aamir Khan and Imran Khan had special cameo appearances.