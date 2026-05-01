Patriot Review | Mammootty-Mohanlal Anchor A Slick, High-Stakes Data-Invasion Spy Thriller

Outlook Rating:
3 / 5

A slow-burn surveillance spy-thriller ‘Patriot’ (2026) probes the uneasy alliance between state power and corporate greed—though not without a few blind spots.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Poster : ‘Patriot’ (2026)
Poster: ‘Patriot’ (2026) Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Patriot (2026), written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, arrives as a politically charged espionage drama.

  • The film marks the much-anticipated on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after a gap of nearly 17 years.

  • Alongside them, the film brings together an expansive ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Zarin Shihab, Prakash Belawadi, Jinu Joseph and Darshana Rajendran.

When Malayalam cinema’s two towering figures, Mammootty and Mohanlal, share screen space after nearly two decades—anticipation tends to reach unprecedented heights. The presence of an accomplished supporting cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Indrans and Darshana Rajendran, sharpens that curiosity tenfold. Patriot (2026) steps into this charged atmosphere as a tense espionage drama concerned with state surveillance and the quiet erosion of civil liberties.

Imagine a state that embeds an invasive software into personal devices while quietly assigning citizens a behavioural rating. Although, this is not a fictional Black Mirror (2011—) episode but on a certain level, a lived reality for Indian citizens. With plenty of data breaches from Aadhar directories and vote banks—the film builds its narrative around the very system that makes this a possibility, without naming names or taking sides. Although, Patriot manages to stay safe with the obligatory disclaimer in the beginning, distancing from calling itself the criticism of “Digital India.”

A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026)
A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

In Patriot, the plot revolves around a morally compromised politician who seizes control of a sophisticated military-grade spyware system and transfers its operations to a private firm run by his son, thereby blurring the already fragile line between governance and profiteering. The story centres on Daniel James (Mammootty), a scientific adviser within the defence establishment, who becomes aware that the system he helped create is being weaponised against the cause. When he challenges its misuse, he is swiftly branded a threat. 

Related Content
Patriot X Review - X
Patriot X Review: Mammootty, Mohanlal Reunion Divides Fans Over Slow Burn
Rajpal Yadav Debt Case: Actor Joins Salman Khan Film - X
Rajpal Yadav Debt Case: Actor Joins Salman Khan’s Film Amid Rs 9-Crore Row
Patriot Advance Booking Overseas Crosses 200K USD - Instagram
Patriot Advance Booking Overseas Crosses 200K USD, Mammootty–Mohanlal Film Surges
A promotional still from ‘Patriot’ (2026) - X
6 Iconic Mammootty–Mohanlal Films To Watch Ahead Of ‘Patriot’
Related Content

Forced into exile in London, he runs a YouTube channel titled Vimathan—a term that translates to “dissident.” Through Vimathan, he aims to expose the machinery of surveillance to the public. His path eventually converges with Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal), whose presence adds gravitas even within limited screen time. Together, they navigate a conspiracy that stretches across various institutions and borders.

A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026)
A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

Patriot manages to not gush over its star-studded cast but allows them to be characters with compelling backstories. These are not mythic heroes striding through slow motion, but appear as real individuals shaped by circumstance and contradiction. JP Sundaram (Rajiv Menon) and Shakthi Sundaram (Fahadh Faasil) play the father-son duo at the heart of this film’s compelling conspiracy. Michael Debassy, Kunchacko Boban’s character, is positioned as an ambiguous individual within the corporate machinery and offers a compelling arc—though the film’s uneven dramatic foundation occasionally undercuts his impact.

Zarin Shihab plays Ayesha Iqbal, a cyber specialist based in the UK who later becomes Daniel’s partner. Nayanthara, as Advocate Lathika, faces a similar fate. Her entry suggests importance—she has history with Daniel and the professional standing to matter in a case like this. Although the film quietly sidelines these characters in an attempt to stay faithful to its premise, without juggling too many elements. The pattern raises a more pointed question—why do the women consistently bear the brunt of that restraint?

A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026)
A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

The decision to foreground narrative coherence over spectacle works in its favour, even if it occasionally comes at the cost of mass appeal. Director Mahesh Narayanan adopts a measured pace for this espionage drama, letting unease build gradually instead of relying on bursts of spectacle to hold the viewer’s focus. His approach leans heavily on detail and character progression.

The central idea—technology designed for protection becoming a mechanism of harm, is handled with notable maturity and insight. Instead of leaning on fabricating a high-stakes melodrama, the film draws unease from its proximity to real-world anxieties. The fictional spyware system, called “Periscope”, bears an uncanny resemblance to widely discussed surveillance tools of recent years, namely “Pegasus” and the parallels are difficult to ignore.

One of the film’s strengths lies in its refusal to over-explain. Unlike many large-scale productions that burden viewers with excessive exposition, Patriot trusts its audience to keep pace. The storytelling remains grounded even as it traverses multiple locations, maintaining a sense of cohesion. Visually, the film is polished without being ostentatious. Action sequences are used sparingly and with purpose, which makes them more effective when they do appear.

A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026)
A still from ‘Patriot’ (2026) Photo: YouTube
info_icon

That said, the film does not sustain its early momentum. The latter half struggles to match the precision of the opening act, with pacing issues and uneven editing creating noticeable dips. Emotional threads that should resonate instead feel underdeveloped, leaving certain moments without the intended weight. The background score, despite high expectations, fails to leave a lasting impression, with certain instances of mismatched sync-sound.

Performances remain a consistent highlight. Mammootty delivers a controlled and layered performance, carrying much of the film’s emotional burden. Mohanlal complements him with understated intensity, their shared moments offering a glimpse of what could have been a more expansive collaboration. Faasil brings a composed menace to his role, while Boban adds depth to a character caught between loyalty and conscience. Others, including Revathi and Indrans, make effective contributions within limited scope. Nayanthara, despite her prominence in promotions, is given little to work with.

Ultimately, Patriot (2026) positions itself as a narrative-driven work rather than a spectacle designed around star power. It engages with contemporary concerns through a lens that is both critical and cautious. While it falters in parts, particularly in its latter stretch, it remains an intriguing attempt to explore the intersection of technology, power and accountability. Not flawless, but certainly not forgettable.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026: Can Mumbai Indians End Their Poor Run Of Form Against Chennai Super Kings?

  2. IPL Dispatch: Kagiso Rabada Wins Latest Bout With Virat Kohli; Riyan Parag Punished Amid Vaping Row

  3. GT Vs RCB, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 42

  4. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder, Shubman Gill Guide Gujarat Titans To Second Consecutive Win

  5. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s Amazing Effort to Dismiss Rajat Patidar Stirs Controversy - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. France Vs Japan Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Popov Leading Watanabe In Match 3 | FRA 2-0 JPN

  4. Thailand Vs Denmark Live Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Dane Pair Wins Match 2 To Extend Advantage | THA 0-2 DEN

  5. Who Is Irwansyah Adi Pratama? Indonesian Coach Guiding Youngster Ayush Shetty, Veteran PV Sindhu

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Day Celebrated Across State

  2. Meme As Method: Sexualisation, Erosion Of Constitutional Discourse In Digital Politics

  3. From Death Sentence To Legal Practice: Perarivalan’s Journey Through Justice

  4. Commercial cylinder prices hiked amid global energy concerns

  5. Tracing Pandav Kumar’s Murder: A Ground Report from Uttam Nagar

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  2. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  3. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

  4. Pentagon Reveals US-Iran War Has Cost $25 Billion As Petrol Prices Surge

  5. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign

  2. Mamata Visits Bhabanipur Strong Room, Warns Against Counting Irregularities

  3. From Death Sentence To Legal Practice: Perarivalan’s Journey Through Justice

  4. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  5. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  6. Maharashtra Day Celebrated Across State

  7. Nepal Vs UAE Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Rhinos Notch Up Nervy Six-Run Win In Rain-Hit Match

  8. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?