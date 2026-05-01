Patriot Review | Mammootty-Mohanlal Anchor A Slick, High-Stakes Data-Invasion Spy Thriller

Imagine a state that embeds an invasive software into personal devices while quietly assigning citizens a behavioural rating. Although, this is not a fictional Black Mirror (2011—) episode but on a certain level, a lived reality for Indian citizens. With plenty of data breaches from Aadhar directories and vote banks—the film builds its narrative around the very system that makes this a possibility, without naming names or taking sides. Although, Patriot manages to stay safe with the obligatory disclaimer in the beginning, distancing from calling itself the criticism of “Digital India.”