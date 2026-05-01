Patriot Review | Mammootty-Mohanlal Anchor A Slick, High-Stakes Data-Invasion Spy Thriller

Summary of this article
Patriot (2026), written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, arrives as a politically charged espionage drama.
The film marks the much-anticipated on-screen reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal after a gap of nearly 17 years.
Alongside them, the film brings together an expansive ensemble including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Rajiv Menon, Zarin Shihab, Prakash Belawadi, Jinu Joseph and Darshana Rajendran.
When Malayalam cinema’s two towering figures, Mammootty and Mohanlal, share screen space after nearly two decades—anticipation tends to reach unprecedented heights. The presence of an accomplished supporting cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Indrans and Darshana Rajendran, sharpens that curiosity tenfold. Patriot (2026) steps into this charged atmosphere as a tense espionage drama concerned with state surveillance and the quiet erosion of civil liberties.
Imagine a state that embeds an invasive software into personal devices while quietly assigning citizens a behavioural rating. Although, this is not a fictional Black Mirror (2011—) episode but on a certain level, a lived reality for Indian citizens. With plenty of data breaches from Aadhar directories and vote banks—the film builds its narrative around the very system that makes this a possibility, without naming names or taking sides. Although, Patriot manages to stay safe with the obligatory disclaimer in the beginning, distancing from calling itself the criticism of “Digital India.”
In Patriot, the plot revolves around a morally compromised politician who seizes control of a sophisticated military-grade spyware system and transfers its operations to a private firm run by his son, thereby blurring the already fragile line between governance and profiteering. The story centres on Daniel James (Mammootty), a scientific adviser within the defence establishment, who becomes aware that the system he helped create is being weaponised against the cause. When he challenges its misuse, he is swiftly branded a threat.
Forced into exile in London, he runs a YouTube channel titled Vimathan—a term that translates to “dissident.” Through Vimathan, he aims to expose the machinery of surveillance to the public. His path eventually converges with Colonel Rahim Naik (Mohanlal), whose presence adds gravitas even within limited screen time. Together, they navigate a conspiracy that stretches across various institutions and borders.
Patriot manages to not gush over its star-studded cast but allows them to be characters with compelling backstories. These are not mythic heroes striding through slow motion, but appear as real individuals shaped by circumstance and contradiction. JP Sundaram (Rajiv Menon) and Shakthi Sundaram (Fahadh Faasil) play the father-son duo at the heart of this film’s compelling conspiracy. Michael Debassy, Kunchacko Boban’s character, is positioned as an ambiguous individual within the corporate machinery and offers a compelling arc—though the film’s uneven dramatic foundation occasionally undercuts his impact.
Zarin Shihab plays Ayesha Iqbal, a cyber specialist based in the UK who later becomes Daniel’s partner. Nayanthara, as Advocate Lathika, faces a similar fate. Her entry suggests importance—she has history with Daniel and the professional standing to matter in a case like this. Although the film quietly sidelines these characters in an attempt to stay faithful to its premise, without juggling too many elements. The pattern raises a more pointed question—why do the women consistently bear the brunt of that restraint?
The decision to foreground narrative coherence over spectacle works in its favour, even if it occasionally comes at the cost of mass appeal. Director Mahesh Narayanan adopts a measured pace for this espionage drama, letting unease build gradually instead of relying on bursts of spectacle to hold the viewer’s focus. His approach leans heavily on detail and character progression.
The central idea—technology designed for protection becoming a mechanism of harm, is handled with notable maturity and insight. Instead of leaning on fabricating a high-stakes melodrama, the film draws unease from its proximity to real-world anxieties. The fictional spyware system, called “Periscope”, bears an uncanny resemblance to widely discussed surveillance tools of recent years, namely “Pegasus” and the parallels are difficult to ignore.
One of the film’s strengths lies in its refusal to over-explain. Unlike many large-scale productions that burden viewers with excessive exposition, Patriot trusts its audience to keep pace. The storytelling remains grounded even as it traverses multiple locations, maintaining a sense of cohesion. Visually, the film is polished without being ostentatious. Action sequences are used sparingly and with purpose, which makes them more effective when they do appear.
That said, the film does not sustain its early momentum. The latter half struggles to match the precision of the opening act, with pacing issues and uneven editing creating noticeable dips. Emotional threads that should resonate instead feel underdeveloped, leaving certain moments without the intended weight. The background score, despite high expectations, fails to leave a lasting impression, with certain instances of mismatched sync-sound.
Performances remain a consistent highlight. Mammootty delivers a controlled and layered performance, carrying much of the film’s emotional burden. Mohanlal complements him with understated intensity, their shared moments offering a glimpse of what could have been a more expansive collaboration. Faasil brings a composed menace to his role, while Boban adds depth to a character caught between loyalty and conscience. Others, including Revathi and Indrans, make effective contributions within limited scope. Nayanthara, despite her prominence in promotions, is given little to work with.
Ultimately, Patriot (2026) positions itself as a narrative-driven work rather than a spectacle designed around star power. It engages with contemporary concerns through a lens that is both critical and cautious. While it falters in parts, particularly in its latter stretch, it remains an intriguing attempt to explore the intersection of technology, power and accountability. Not flawless, but certainly not forgettable.