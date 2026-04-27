Patriot Advance Booking Overseas Crosses 200K USD, Mammootty–Mohanlal Film Surges

Summary of this article
Patriot advance booking overseas crosses 200K USD, reaching 201,000 USD total.
Mammootty Mohanlal film yet to open Kerala bookings despite strong global demand.
Patriot release set for May, 2026, expected to benefit from holiday window boost.
Patriot's advance booking overseas figures are already pointing towards a strong start for the much-anticipated Malayalam film led by Mammootty and Mohanlal. Even before its domestic ticket sales begin, the film has managed to generate solid traction in international markets, suggesting a steady buzz around this large-scale spy thriller. Early trade estimates indicate that audience interest is building well beyond India.
Patriot Overseas Advance Booking Crosses 200K USD
According to trade updates shared by box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty, the film’s overseas pre-sales have crossed 200,000 USD, reaching approximately 201,000 USD in total. This roughly translates to around Rs 1.88 crore in gross collections so far. For a Malayalam film at this stage, these numbers indicate a promising opening trajectory.
Kerala Booking Yet to Open for Mammootty–Mohanlal Film
Interestingly, while overseas markets are already showing momentum, bookings in Kerala are yet to go live. Reports suggest that domestic ticket sales are expected to begin soon, which could further accelerate the film’s overall advance booking figures.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot brings together a wide ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy and Darshana Rajendran. The latter’s excitement about being part of the project was shared on social media, where it was expressed that working alongside multiple industry icons had felt “truly special”, with gratitude extended to the director for the opportunity.
With promotions picking up pace and a holiday release window in place, the film is expected to benefit from increased footfall once bookings open across India. The worldwide release is scheduled for May 1, 2026.