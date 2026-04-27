Patriot Advance Booking Overseas Crosses 200K USD, Mammootty–Mohanlal Film Surges

Patriot advance booking overseas has crossed the 200K USD mark, signalling strong early demand for the Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Patriot Advance Booking
Patriot Advance Booking Overseas Crosses 200K USD Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Patriot advance booking overseas crosses 200K USD, reaching 201,000 USD total.

  • Mammootty Mohanlal film yet to open Kerala bookings despite strong global demand.

  • Patriot release set for May, 2026, expected to benefit from holiday window boost.

Patriot's advance booking overseas figures are already pointing towards a strong start for the much-anticipated Malayalam film led by Mammootty and Mohanlal. Even before its domestic ticket sales begin, the film has managed to generate solid traction in international markets, suggesting a steady buzz around this large-scale spy thriller. Early trade estimates indicate that audience interest is building well beyond India.

Patriot Overseas Advance Booking Crosses 200K USD

According to trade updates shared by box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty, the film’s overseas pre-sales have crossed 200,000 USD, reaching approximately 201,000 USD in total. This roughly translates to around Rs 1.88 crore in gross collections so far. For a Malayalam film at this stage, these numbers indicate a promising opening trajectory.

The early response reflects not just star power, but also curiosity around the film’s genre and scale. With both Mammootty and Mohanlal leading the project, expectations have naturally been high, and the numbers seem to be aligning with that anticipation.

Patriot new release date: Mammootty confirms delay - Instagram
Patriot New Release Date Confirmed As Mammootty, Mohanlal Film Faces Delay

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kerala Booking Yet to Open for Mammootty–Mohanlal Film

Interestingly, while overseas markets are already showing momentum, bookings in Kerala are yet to go live. Reports suggest that domestic ticket sales are expected to begin soon, which could further accelerate the film’s overall advance booking figures.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot brings together a wide ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy and Darshana Rajendran. The latter’s excitement about being part of the project was shared on social media, where it was expressed that working alongside multiple industry icons had felt “truly special”, with gratitude extended to the director for the opportunity.

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With promotions picking up pace and a holiday release window in place, the film is expected to benefit from increased footfall once bookings open across India. The worldwide release is scheduled for May 1, 2026.

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