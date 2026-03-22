Mohanlal To Star In Priyadarshan's 100th Film, Drishyam 3 Star Says, 'Some Moments Are Not Meant To Be Explained'

Mohanal to star in Priyadarshan's 100th film. The megastar shared the announcement video on social media.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Mohanlal, Priyadarshan
Mohanlal to star in Priyadarshan's 100th film Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mohanal to star in Priyadarshan's 100th film.

  • The megastar shared the announcement video on social media.

  • The upcoming film marks their reunion after Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021).

Priyadarshan's 100th film will star Mohanlal in the lead. Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, Mohanlal's long-time collaborator, will produce the film, and Binu George Alexander will serve as a co-producer. Mohanlal confirmed his reunion with Priyadarshan on social media with a heartfelt post.

Mohanlal to star in Priyadarshan's 100th film

On Saturday, Mohanlal shared the announcement video, where Priyadarshan told Mohanlal, Antony and Binu in Malayalam, which is translated in English as "This record will never be rewritten."

Sharing the video, Mohanlal wrote, "Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping in to his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me (sic)."

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"A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close (sic)," he wrote further.

Towards the end, he wrote of being "deeply honoured to be a part of this journey," and added, "Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude."

"To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told (sic)," the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee concluded his post.

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Mohanlal starred in Priyadarshan's first film as a director, 1984's Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. This is their reunion after Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021), which also starred Mohanlal’s son, Pranav Mohanlal.

The details of the actor-director's upcoming film are under wraps, but Priyadarshan has confirmed that it will not be a comedy. 

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Earlier, in an interview with OnManorama from the set of Haiwaan, Priyadarshan revealed that Mohanlal will be seen in a surprise role in the film starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Haiwaan is said to be the Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, with Mohanlal in the lead.

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