Mohanlal To Star In Priyadarshan's 100th Film, Drishyam 3 Star Says, 'Some Moments Are Not Meant To Be Explained'

"A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close (sic)," he wrote further.



Towards the end, he wrote of being "deeply honoured to be a part of this journey," and added, "Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude."



"To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told (sic)," the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee concluded his post.