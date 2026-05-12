Drishyam 3: Makers Reveal Ajay Devgn's Film Will Be Different From Mohanlal's Malayalam Version

Summary of this article
The makers revealed that Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 will be different.
They said that audiences will notice several differences in the storytelling and screenplay in both versions.
Ajay Devgn-starrer will hit the screens on October 2, while Mohanlal's one will debut on May 21.
Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 will hit the screens in October this year. The upcoming crime thriller is said to be the final instalment of the successful franchise. The Malayalam version of Drishyam 3, headlined by Mohanlal and directed by Jeethu Joseph, is scheduled for a theatrical release this month. The Hindi version will be different from the original, the makers revealed.
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 will be different from Mohanlal’s original
Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak shared an update about the Hindi version of Drishyam 3.
In an interview with ANI, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said the idea of entering Malayalam cinema germinated during the lockdown, when they started watching Malayalam films and were impressed by the stories.
The team sat and researched for one and a half years, meeting people and writers.
"Then we planned everything and presented Panorama. We were already producing two to three films. We became a part of Malayalam cinema thanks to Mr Anthony, Mr Mohanlal and Mr Jacob. We worked on it together. We are releasing our film worldwide. Apart from that, we have many more films lined up," the producer said.
Drishyam 3 release date
Sharing an update on Drishyam 3 release date, Abhishek Pathak, who has helmed the film, revealed that the Hindi version is expected to release on October 2.
They are currently preparing for it and are in post-production.
Why is Drishyam 3 Hindi version different?
He also shared that audiences will notice several differences in the storytelling and screenplay in both films.
Explaining further the difference between the two versions, he said, "You will understand the difference only when you watch the Hindi trailer. The story in Drishyam 2 ended at a certain point, and Drishyam 3 begins from there. The Malayalam version also starts from that point. The Malayalam version is more of a family drama. As Jeethu Joseph told us during the launch, the story is very good for the Malayalam audience, and they will like it. We liked it a lot too, which is why we invested in this project."
The Hindi audience has a different taste and palate, so they made changes in Drishyam 2 as well.
"We have also made changes to the story and screenplay for this instalment, and the audience will notice the difference," he added.