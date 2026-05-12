Drishyam 3: Makers Reveal Ajay Devgn's Film Will Be Different From Mohanlal's Malayalam Version

Explaining further the difference between the two versions, he said, "You will understand the difference only when you watch the Hindi trailer. The story in Drishyam 2 ended at a certain point, and Drishyam 3 begins from there. The Malayalam version also starts from that point. The Malayalam version is more of a family drama. As Jeethu Joseph told us during the launch, the story is very good for the Malayalam audience, and they will like it. We liked it a lot too, which is why we invested in this project."