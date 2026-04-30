Mohanlal's Georgekutty Is "Scared" In Drishyam 3 Teaser

The teaser gives a rundown of the gripping, twist-ridden plot that began with the original 2013 film Drishyam and was followed by Drishyam 2 in 2021. Georgekutty's narration in the teaser describe the things he was forced to do to protect his “small world”. It is also revealed that he faces an even bigger threat as the case that was supposed to be closed “can never actually close”. He also reveals that this time “he is scared”. Danger he thought he'd purged seems certain to strike. He appears more vulnerable than ever, tense about the never-ending consequences of his past.