Mohanlal's Georgekutty Is "Scared" In Drishyam 3 Teaser

Summary of this article
Drishyam 3 finds Jeethu Joseph back at the helm.
The teaser shows Mohanlal's character acknowledging fear for the first time.
The past threatens to catch up again in a more sinister form this time.
The teaser of Jeethu Joseph’s much-awaited crime thriller Drishyam 3 is out. The nearly two-minute promo opens with Mohanlal’s voiceover, as Georgekutty contemplates the shadows of the past. The Drishyam franchise circles Georgekutty and his family, who fall under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing.
The teaser gives a rundown of the gripping, twist-ridden plot that began with the original 2013 film Drishyam and was followed by Drishyam 2 in 2021. Georgekutty's narration in the teaser describe the things he was forced to do to protect his “small world”. It is also revealed that he faces an even bigger threat as the case that was supposed to be closed “can never actually close”. He also reveals that this time “he is scared”. Danger he thought he'd purged seems certain to strike. He appears more vulnerable than ever, tense about the never-ending consequences of his past.
Released in 2013, Drishyam emerged the highest-grossing Malayalam film of its time and was remade in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, as well as in Sinhalese and Chinese. Its sequel, Drishyam 2, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown and was also remade in Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.
The third and final instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. The actor started working on the film around the same time he was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Like its predecessors, the film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.