Athiradi Trailer: Basil Joseph And Tovino Thomas Spark Campus Chaos In Malayalam Entertainer

The Malayalam entertainer also marks Arun Anirudhan’s directorial debut and reunites the Minnal Murali collaborators in an entirely new setup.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Athiradi Trailer
Athiradi Trailer: Basil Joseph vs Tovino Thomas In Campus Drama Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Athiradi trailer reunites Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas in chaotic campus conflict.

  • Arun Anirudhan makes directorial debut after co-writing Malayalam hit Minnal Murali previously.

  • Athiradi blends comedy, romance and action before its May 14 theatrical release.

The trailer of Athiradi has finally arrived, teasing a lively Malayalam campus entertainer driven by nostalgia, rivalry and complete chaos. Starring Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas in opposing roles, the film turns a seemingly harmless college festival revival into an unpredictable battle of egos, emotions and action-packed confusion. The Athiradi trailer has already generated strong buzz online for reuniting familiar Malayalam cinema collaborators in a fresh setting.

Basil Joseph leads a chaotic college festival comeback

The trailer introduces Basil Joseph as Samkutty, an enthusiastic student determined to revive his college’s once-iconic festival. While the mission initially appears emotional and nostalgic, the trailer gradually hints at personal motivations behind his determination, especially involving Riya Shibu’s character.

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The campus setting quickly transforms into a pressure cooker of comedy, romance and escalating confrontations. What starts as a college event slowly spirals into something much bigger as tensions rise between student groups and outside forces.

Tovino Thomas adds menace to Athiradi’s campus drama

The biggest shift in tone arrives with the introduction of Tovino Thomas’s character. Presented as calm yet intimidating, he enters the story as a local goon whose clash with Samkutty pushes the narrative into complete disorder.

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Directed by debutant Arun Anirudhan, the film also features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Zarin Shihab and several supporting actors. Arun had earlier co-written Minnal Murali, which starred Tovino Thomas and was directed by Basil Joseph.

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Interestingly, Athiradi now brings the two collaborators together on screen as actors instead. The film is set to release in theatres on May 14 and promises a mix of action, humour and youthful campus energy.

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