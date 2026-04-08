Pallichattambi: Tovino Thomas’ Film Postponed Due To Kerala Elections; Check Out New Release Date

Summary of this article
Pallichattambi’s release has been postponed due to Kerala elections and certification delays.
There are speculations that Vaazha 2's success is the reason for the delay.
The Malayalam film was initially scheduled to release in theatres on April 10.
Actor Tovino Thomas’ upcoming Malayalam film Pallichattambi has been postponed. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the action movie was initially scheduled to release on April 9, 2026, but due to the Kerala Assembly elections, it was pushed to April 10, 2026. It is yet to receive a censor certificate. So, the film has been delayed further.
On Monday, the makers announced that Pallichattambi's release has been delayed by a week. It will now release on April 15, coinciding with Vishu (Kerala New Year).
Pallichattambi postponed
Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Pallichattambi will be released in theatres on Vishu day. We have worked hard to tell the story of an extraordinary ruffian who was forgotten in the Renaissance history of Kerala. Due to the election code of conduct, there are technical difficulties in obtaining the censor certificate. Therefore, the release of the film has been postponed to April 15, Vishu day. On this occasion, we hope for your support and encouragement.”
However, netizens feel that the postponement is due to the success of the Malayalam film Vaazha 2, which hit the theatres on April 2. The coming-of-age drama has been performing well at the box office, especially in Kerala. It is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark.
About Peddi
Set in Kerala between the 1950s and early 1960s, Pallichattambi follows a young ruffian hired by villagers to fight against the tyrannical rule. It will show his journey to save the oppressed.
Apart from Tovino, the film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. Sudheer Karamana, Vijayaraghavan, Baburaj, TG Ravi, Alexander Prasanth, Johny Antony, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Nibraz Noushad round out the cast.
S. Suresh Babu has written it. Music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, Tijo Tomy has taken care of the cinematography while editing is done by Sreejith Sarang.