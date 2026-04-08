Pallichattambi: Tovino Thomas’ Film Postponed Due To Kerala Elections; Check Out New Release Date

Pallichattambi postponed

Sharing the update, the makers wrote, “Pallichattambi will be released in theatres on Vishu day. We have worked hard to tell the story of an extraordinary ruffian who was forgotten in the Renaissance history of Kerala. Due to the election code of conduct, there are technical difficulties in obtaining the censor certificate. Therefore, the release of the film has been postponed to April 15, Vishu day. On this occasion, we hope for your support and encouragement.”