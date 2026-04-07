South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 6-12): Thaai Kizhavi, Haal, Dacoit, Love Insurance Kompany And More

This week of April has an interesting line-up of South titles.
Some of the top OTT releases of this week include Kaakkee Circus, Thaai Kizhavi, Haal and more.
Love Insurance Kompany and Dacoit, among others, are major South theatrical releases this week.
The first week of April has some interesting digital debuts of several prominent South Indian titles. South Indian movie and series lovers can now stream many Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu movies of different genres on OTT and in theatres this week.
From comedy, mystery thriller, to romantic drama, Kaakkee Circus, Thaai Kizhavi, Haal and others are releasing between April 6 and 12, 2026.
New South OTT releases this week
1. Kaakkee Circus - April 10 (Zee5)
Directed by Ameen Barif, the comedy drama stars Rajesh Madhavan, Munishkanth, Gauthami Nair, Subash Selvam and Rakesh Ushar, among others. The seven-episode series is set against the backdrop of a sub-jail in coastal Tamil Nadu. It follows a jailer, who loves books and a constable trying to solve a case in which a thief enters the prison to steal a donation box, making a rib-tickling comedy.
2. Naangal - April 10 (SunNXT)
The coming-of-age drama stars Abdul Rafe, Mithun Vasudevan, Rithik Mohanraj, Nithin Dineshkumar, Prarthana Srikaanth, John E and Tanika Guruprasad. Directed by Avinash Prakash, it is about three young brothers, whose childhood is filled with fear, resilience and instability. Their lives in Ooty are affected by their alcoholic father, taking a mental toll. Amidst this, they find companionship in their dog. The film comes with emotional depth and layered performances.
3. Thaai Kizhavi - April 10 (JioHotstar)
Headlined by Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil film directed by Sivakumar Murugesan. The story is about a 70-year-old matriarch, Pavunuthayi, who works as a moneylender and doesn't live with her children. However, an incident makes her son return home, and the old wounds reopen, causing chaos in her life. Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, Munishkanth, Vettai Muthukumar, Raichal Rabecca, Bala Saravanan, and Singampuli round out the cast.
4. Repu Udayam 10 Gantalaku - April 6 (Amazon Prime Video)
The Telugu suspense thriller is directed by Chendu Muddu. It stars Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, and Sahithi Avancha. The film revolves around a deadline set for 10 AM the next day. As time passes, the characters are trapped in complex situations and are desperately struggling to get away from the danger. It is a race against time to escape the crisis, making it a perfect edge-of-the-seat thriller.
5. Nilave - April 9 (ETVWin)
Sowmith Poladi stars and has directed the Telugu romantic musical drama, also starring Shreyasi Sen, Harsha Chemudu, Supriya Aysola and Jeevan Kumar. It is about Arjun, an assistant cinematographer struggling with depression, but his love with Athithi transforms his life. Soon, they face emotional turmoil in their relationship.
6. Haal - April 9 (ManoramaMAX, SunNXT)
Haal stars Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya and Johny Antony, is directed by Veeraa and is written by Nishad K Koya. The Malayalam romantic drama follows a rap artist, Asif Kadalundi, who falls in love with Maria Fernandez, the daughter of a Christian priest. It shows how they navigate their forbidden relationship through societal and religious challenges
South theatrical releases of the week
7. Dacoit - April 10
The Hindi-Telugu action-thriller stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur and is directed by Shaneil Deo. It follows Hari, a former convict, who reunites with his ex-girlfriend, Juliet and indulges in robberies while navigating a love-hate relationship.
It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni and Kamakshi Bhaskarla.
8. Love Insurance Kompany - April 10
Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, is releasing after multiple delays. The romantic sci-fi drama also stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah. Gouri Kishan, Yogi Babu, Mysskin and Anandaraj, among others, round out the cast.
The story follows a young man who believes in the traditional idea of love, whereas society has now become data-driven and algorithmic. A company has developed an app through which they can predict heartbreak and insures relationships.
Palli Chattambi, TN 2026: Thanga Natchathiram, are also releasing this week.