South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 6-12): Thaai Kizhavi, Haal, Dacoit, Love Insurance Kompany And More

The Telugu suspense thriller is directed by Chendu Muddu. It stars Abhinav Gomatam, Hebah Patel, Chaitanya Rao, Kireeti Damaraju, Vasu Inturi, and Sahithi Avancha. The film revolves around a deadline set for 10 AM the next day. As time passes, the characters are trapped in complex situations and are desperately struggling to get away from the danger. It is a race against time to escape the crisis, making it a perfect edge-of-the-seat thriller.