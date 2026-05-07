Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Nears Historic Milestone Ahead Of OTT Debut Buzz

Vaazha 2 box office collection continues its remarkable run as the Malayalam comedy drama crosses Rs 234 crore worldwide.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Vaazha 2
Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 234 Crore Worldwide Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaazha 2 earned Rs 234.46 crore worldwide with strong overseas box office support.

  • Hashir’s Malayalam comedy sequel became one of 2026’s biggest regional blockbuster successes.

  • Vaazha 2 will begin streaming on JioHotstar after massive theatrical response worldwide.

The Vaazha 2 box office collection has turned into one of Malayalam cinema’s biggest success stories this year. Directed by Savin SA, Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros has continued its dream theatrical run with impressive earnings both in India and overseas. The comedy drama, led by Hashir H, has now crossed Rs 234 crore worldwide, cementing its blockbuster status.

Released in theatres earlier this year, the sequel managed to strike a chord with younger audiences and families alike. The film built strong momentum through positive word-of-mouth and maintained steady collections across multiple territories.

Vaazha 2 worldwide collection crosses Rs 234 crore

According to trade estimates shared by Sacnilk, Vaazha 2 earned Rs 148.71 crore gross in India, while its India net collection currently stands at Rs 128.73 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 85.75 crore, taking the film’s total worldwide gross collection to Rs 234.46 crore.

The film’s performance outside India has particularly surprised industry trackers, with Gulf markets reportedly contributing significantly to its international numbers. Nearly 36.57 per cent of the film’s overall revenue has come from overseas territories.

Vaazha 2 box office collection day 4 - X
Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hashir-Starrer Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark Worldwide On First Sunday

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

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Hashir’s Malayalam comedy drama heads towards OTT premiere

Serving as the sequel to the 2024 hit Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, the new instalment once again follows four close friends navigating adulthood, emotional setbacks and personal ambitions. This time, the storytelling has been viewed as more mature and emotionally grounded by audiences.

The cast includes Hashir H, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V, Veda Shankar, Bijukuttan, Angel Maria and Aju Varghese in key roles.

Vaazha 3 Announcement - Instagram
Vaazha 3 Announcement: Vipin Das Shifts To Female Story Amid Vaazha 2 Boom

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

After completing a successful theatrical run, the film is now preparing for its OTT release. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros is scheduled to begin streaming on JioHotstar from May 8, 2026.

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