Vaazha 3 Announcement: Vipin Das Shifts To Female Story Amid Vaazha 2 Boom

Summary of this article
Vaazha 3 announcement confirms shift to female-led storytelling in franchise.
Vaazha 2 box office nears ₹150 crore globally, breaking Malayalam cinema records.
Vipin Das continues focus on new talent with fresh director and team.
Vaazha 3 announcement has officially set the stage for a major shift in the franchise, with filmmaker Vipin Das confirming a new direction even as Vaazha 2 continues its historic box office run. Titled Vaazha 3: Biopic of a Billion Girls, the upcoming instalment will move away from its earlier male-led narratives and centre its story around female characters.
The update was shared by Vipin Das on social media, where he reflected on the unexpected scale the franchise has achieved and reiterated its commitment to nurturing fresh talent across departments.
Vaazha 3 announcement, a female-led turn for the franchise
In his note, it was shared by Vipin Das that the Vaazha series has grown beyond initial expectations, evolving into a platform that encourages new voices in cinema. It was emphasised that the third instalment will continue this approach, while also responding to audience feedback that called for broader representation.
The decision to focus on female protagonists signals a natural progression rather than a reinvention. The franchise, known for its coming-of-age narratives, will now explore similar themes through a different lens, potentially expanding its emotional and cultural scope.
Vaazha 2 box office fuels franchise expansion
The announcement arrives at a time when Vaazha 2 is enjoying a remarkable theatrical run. Released earlier this month, the film has been breaking Malayalam box office records and is nearing the ₹150 crore mark globally. Its success is particularly notable given its cast of social media personalities rather than traditional stars.
Continuing its tradition of backing emerging talent, Vaazha 3 will be directed by Viswan Sreejith, a long-time associate of Vipin Das. Music supervision will once again be handled by Ankit Menon, bringing together independent artists under the franchise’s collaborative model.
Production is expected to begin next year, with Vipin acknowledging the wait and assuring audiences that the film will live up to expectations. For now, the Vaazha universe seems set to grow, both in scale and perspective.