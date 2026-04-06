Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Hashir-Starrer Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark Worldwide On First Sunday

Vaazha 2 box office collection day 4: The Malayalam drama has crossed Rs 60 crore worldwide within just four days.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:
Vaazha 2 box office
Vaazha 2 box office collection day 4 Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaazha 2 recorded its biggest single-day collection on Sunday.

  • The positive word of mouth has boosted the film's collections.

  • The Malayalam drama has crossed Rs 60 crore worldwide within just four days.

Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros hit the screens on April 2, 2026. The Malayalam coming-of-age comedy has been performing well in Kerala and emerging as a box office success, surpassing Rs 25 crore net in India and crossing Rs 60 crore worldwide within just four days.

The comedy-drama is a sequel to the 2024 film Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys, directed by Savin S.A. It features Hashir, Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, and Vinayak V. in leading roles. 

Vaazha 2 box office collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 18.8% growth from Day 3's net collection of Rs 7.20 crore.

On Day 4, Vaazha 2: Biopic of a Billion Bros earned Rs 8.55 crore across 1,838 shows with 85% occupancy. The total India net collection stands at Rs 25.75 crore, and gross collection is Rs 29.87 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 10 crore, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 33.25 crore and worldwide gross collection to Rs 63.12 crore. It is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club by the end of this week.

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